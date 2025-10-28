Emma Thompson is back in the spotlight as her latest Apple TV+ thriller Down Cemetery Road makes its global debut, reminding audiences why she remains one of Britain's most acclaimed talents. The two-time Academy Award winner, 66, stars alongside Ruth Wilson in the eight-part series based on Mick Herron's novel of the same name. The show's release has reignited interest in Thompson's remarkable career, her longevity in film and television, and her enduring financial success.

Down Cemetery Road, set in the quiet suburbs of Oxford, follows private investigator Zoë Boehm as she becomes entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. Thompson portrays Sarah Tucker, a woman whose search for answers triggers a chain of shocking discoveries.

A New Thriller Role for a Storied Career

According to Apple TV+, the first two episodes will premiere globally on 29 October 2025, with new instalments arriving weekly through December. The production marks Thompson's return to leading a major streaming series and showcases her versatility across genres, from period dramas to suspense thrillers.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Thompson described the project as one that challenged her in unexpected ways. She noted that she was drawn to the emotional complexity of the story and the chance to explore darker territory rarely seen in her past roles.

Emma Thompson's Age

At 66, Emma Thompson continues to defy expectations in an industry often criticised for sidelining older female performers. Her latest role reinforces her belief that meaningful, complex characters exist for actors of every age.

Thompson has previously spoken about embracing physically and emotionally demanding projects later in life, highlighting that her focus has always been on strong storytelling rather than age limits.

Critics have praised her ability to balance intelligence, humour and humanity across her performances, qualities that have defined her screen presence for over four decades.

Her continued success places her among a growing number of veteran British actors leading major streaming releases, illustrating the entertainment industry's widening appreciation for seasoned talent.

Emma Thompson's Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Emma Thompson's net worth at around $40 million (£29.9 million), a reflection of her decades-long success across film, television and theatre. The figure stems from a combination of acting royalties, screenplay earnings and production work.

Her wealth, however, is secondary to her reputation as one of the most respected professionals in the business — someone whose creative integrity has never been overshadowed by celebrity.

With Down Cemetery Road introducing her to a new streaming audience, Thompson's achievements continue to resonate worldwide.

A Legacy of Excellence

Thompson's career remains one of the most celebrated in British cinema. She earned her first Oscar for Best Actress in Howards End (1992) and a second for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sense and Sensibility (1995).

Her acclaimed performances in The Remains of the Day, Love Actually, Saving Mr Banks and Nanny McPhee cemented her as both a leading actress and gifted storyteller.

Beyond acting, she has contributed as a writer, producer and activist, using her platform to support environmental and humanitarian causes. Her versatility continues to make her a defining figure in modern British entertainment.