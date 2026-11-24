After delivering a bottle of shampoo, an Amazon drone struck a fibre-optic cable and crashed on to a Michigan garage, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash has also brought renewed attention to complaints about the noise from the company's drone deliveries. Social media users have questioned whether the convenience is worth the disruption.

The incident happened in Huntington Woods, near Detroit, on 20 November, as the drone attempted to take off after making its delivery. Nobody was injured. The crash has renewed questions about Amazon's Prime Air service as residents in other Michigan communities continue to complain about frequent flights over their homes.

Drone Crashes Into Garage After Shampoo Delivery

Amazon customer Jim Brennan said he was surprised to receive a notification that his wife's shampoo order would arrive by drone in seven minutes. He watched as the aircraft delivered the package in their backyard before attempting to take off again.

However, the drone struck a fibre-optic cable while taking off, lost a propeller and spiralled towards a neighbouring property. It eventually landed on the roof of a garage belonging to Logan Coomes, causing damage to its shingles, according to local reports.

NEW: Amazon delivery drone crashes into a garage while delivering shampoo to a customer in Huntington Woods, Michigan.



The FAA says it is investigating the incident.



Amazon customer Jim Brennan says he was surprised to get a notification that his shampoo order was just seven… pic.twitter.com/WRMeYaXK88 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2026

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 November. DTE Energy temporarily de-energised the affected electrical service line to allow crews to remove the aircraft safely before restoring power. No injuries were reported.

The FAA confirmed it was investigating the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was gathering information to determine whether to launch a separate investigation.

Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner confirmed that the drone had landed on a resident's shed during a delivery in Huntington Woods. He said nobody was injured, the aircraft had been removed and the company was in contact with the affected resident.

'Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare,' Stelzner said, adding that the company investigates deliveries that do not go as planned.

'Worse Than Leaf Blowers': Social Media Users Criticise Drone Noise

The footage of the Michigan crash has circulated online, prompting social media users to discuss Amazon's drone delivery operations and complain about the noise and disruption caused by the aircraft.

Some called for the service to be banned, while others questioned why entire neighbourhoods should have to put up with the noise whenever someone orders a package.

One user described the noise pollution as 'awful,' saying the buzzing around residential areas was neither restful nor peaceful. They compared the experience to what they imagined a dystopian environment would sound like.

Drone delivery should be banned. The noise pollution is awful. Hearing that sound buzzing around your neighborhood however many times a day is not restful or peaceful. It's like what I imagine a dystopia sounds like. — Maryanne213 🇺🇸 (@MaryanneY213) November 24, 2026

Another user questioned whether people should have to listen to annoying noises every time a neighbour receives a package.

So now we have to listen to annoying noises every time our neighbor gets a package? — Tall Roman Statue (@TallRomanStatue) November 24, 2026

Another user also compared the sound to leaf blowers, writing: 'That is worse than leaf blowers.'

Listen to all that noise. Who wants that? That is worse than leaf blowers. — Gary Johnson (@KYWildcat41063) November 24, 2026

Other reactions focused on the potential disruption to residential areas. One user sarcastically suggested running fibre-optic lines between trees, while another questioned whether the inconvenience was worthwhile for an avocado shampoo delivery.

So all I have to do is run a bunch of fiber optic lines between all my trees. Good to know.👍 — Stephen Seachord (@mindofstephen) November 24, 2026

Some users also raised concerns about possible tree removal and argued that communities should not allow drones to traverse residential properties.

Michigan Residents Have Raised Concerns Before

The latest backlash follows months of complaints from residents in other Michigan communities where Amazon operates its Prime Air service.

In June, residents in Hazel Park described the drones as excessively loud, with some reporting that the aircraft flew over their neighbourhoods dozens of times a day.

Auburn Hills residents raised similar concerns about noise, flight frequency and privacy. Mayor Eugene Hawkins III said some residents reported seeing eight to 10 drones passing over their homes daily.

Amazon defended its operations, saying its drones use onboard cameras for navigation, obstacle detection and safe package delivery rather than surveillance. The company also said the noise typically lasts around 30 seconds during the delivery process.

Amazon Plans to Expand Its Drone Delivery Network

Despite the complaints, Amazon continues to expand its Prime Air operations. In August, the company announced plans to bring its drone delivery service to nearly 500 US cities and towns by the end of 2026.

The company has promoted drone deliveries as a way to get eligible items to customers in as little as 30 minutes. Its service delivers almost 6,000 packages daily, with hundreds of thousands of packages delivered during the year

However, the Michigan crash and continuing noise complaints highlight the concerns that can accompany the expansion of the technology into residential communities.

With the FAA investigation underway, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the crash and how Amazon will address residents' concerns as its drone network grows.