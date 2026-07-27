The Pentagon has quietly revised its official records on US troop losses in the Middle East, sparking sharp political pushback.

The update adds hundreds of wounded service members, yet several recent deaths appear to have vanished from the primary record. With questions growing over how the administration is tracking the conflict's human cost, lawmakers are now challenging the legal basis for the shift.

Four Fallen Troops Shifted From Main Casualty Record

Official records tracking combat fatalities from the Iranian conflict no longer include the three troops killed in an airstrike on a Jordanian airfield, alongside the soldier killed while defusing an Iranian drone.

Originally recorded under Operation Epic Fury, the combined US and Israeli campaign launched on 28 February, the four fallen troops have since been moved into a newly created column labelled 'Overseas Operations'.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19.

Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25.

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30.

They counted. They mattered. They served. They died.

And our government said: wrong date, they are not counted with the dead in 47s Iran war😡 pic.twitter.com/XL12ltWHbQ — Helen's Daughter (@yesmam47) July 25, 2026

Although the summary fails to specify geographic sectors or confirm whether non-Iranian military actions are included, its 7 July launch date aligns precisely with America restarting air strikes against Iran after the ceasefire collapsed.

Alongside those four fatalities, the 'Overseas Operations' registry now includes 207 injured service members, most of them Army personnel, who suffered combat wounds in active war zones.

In just 18 days under the new designation, reported injuries reached nearly 50 per cent of the total recorded during Operation Epic Fury's entire 148-day duration, even though official records do not directly link every case to Iran.

New Casualty Tally Adds Hundreds of Wounded Troops

First introduced on Sunday, the 'Overseas Operations' listing was added to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, an index defence officials regard as the definitive source for casualty data.

Under the revised database, official casualties for Operation Epic Fury, the conflict's initial phase, now stand at 14 service members killed and more than 400 wounded in action. The updated totals have sparked friction after defence officials scaled back earlier figures that had listed 18 deaths and 482 injuries just days earlier.

The dispute follows the collapse of the Iranian truce and the resumption of almost daily air strikes from 6 July, prompting observers and officials to question the unprecedented decision to record renewed combat losses under a separate tally.

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War Powers Dispute Deepens Scrutiny

Under the White House's proposed approach, the renewed fighting would be categorised separately from Operation Epic Fury, the official name given to the broader US campaign against Iran.

The shift stems from the 1973 War Powers Act, a statute requiring the president to wind down military operations within 60 days without congressional approval. White House officials maintain that April's truce effectively froze that statutory timer on 1 May, a rationale directly reflected in the creation of a new casualty ledger from 7 July.

Missing Names Deepen Scrutiny of Pentagon Update

Discrepancies in the record first emerged earlier in the week when the Pentagon issued a press release on Wednesday honouring the return of four soldiers' remains to the US, yet their names were absent from the official online list of combat deaths.

President Donald J. Trump honors the four fallen U.S. Service Members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Middle East.



Their service, courage, and sacrifice will never be forgotten. 🇺🇸



🇺🇸 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan

🇺🇸 Sgt. Michael Swinton

🇺🇸 Sgt. Angel Rampersad

🇺🇸 Pvt. Isabella… pic.twitter.com/MiBJlGjKFS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2026

The names of four fallen service members—1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, Pvt Isabella Gonzales, Sgt Angel S. Rampersad and Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton—were listed as part of an 18-person death toll as recently as Tuesday. Following their transfer to the 'Overseas Operations' column, Operation Epic Fury's official casualty count fell to 14.