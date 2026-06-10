Erika Kirk disappointed scores of aspiring tradwives at Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio last weekend, where the widow of Charlie Kirk made only a brief appearance before the event turned back to its core message of faith, marriage, motherhood and submission.

The three-day gathering, which drew roughly 2,000 young conservative women, was billed as a leadership conference but worked more like a boot camp for women chasing traditional wives' lives and the look that goes with them.

The summit came after months of mourning over Charlie Kirk's assassination last September, an absence that still hung over the event. Many attendees arrived in sequined heels, sundresses, and glossy makeup after being urged to consult a Pinterest lookbook for demure business-casual outfits. The atmosphere was part pageant, part sorority weekend.

Erika Kirk, now 37, was the figure many in the crowd most wanted to see. Instead, she kept a low profile, wearing a silver-grey silk turtleneck and slacks and speaking for just 17 minutes on Friday before stepping away from the public schedule that followed. The brief appearance disappointed some who had hoped for more access to the woman who has become the face of TPUSA in the wake of her husband's death.

The opening of her speech was disrupted by a heckler, but she continued with the organisation's familiar line that Christian faith, family, marriage and motherhood should come before modern feminist ideals. Erika Kirk told the audience that feminism treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles rather than gifts from God.

That message echoed throughout the summit. Speakers framed Erika Kirk's role at TPUSA as obedience rather than ambition, a sacrifice in service of legacy and duty.

Erika Kirk, Tradwives And The Search For A Husband

The summit's real focus was the difficult, often awkward business of finding a husband and building the kind of family life these women say they want. Caylee Kattner, 17, from Loving, Texas, attended with her grandmother, Katrina Fullingim, 68, herself a proud tradwife. Asked why she wanted that life, Kattner said, 'Because it's my calling,' and added that she knew it would be hard but would keep the faith until she made it.

That earnestness sat beside a surprising amount of pageantry. MacKenzie Mceldowney, 17, from Arizona, said she loved seeing what everyone was wearing. Others spoke openly about the difficulty of finding young men willing to 'court biblically,' meaning no sex before marriage, and about the pressure to marry someone tall, cute and willing to support a large family.

The details of daily life mattered too. Young women curled each other's hair and did each other's make-up each morning. One attendee said her pink and metallic gold suit had been hand-sewn by a woman who makes beauty pageant gowns near Dallas and had cost six months of babysitting money. A future husband's mother or sister, she suggested, might be watching.

Erika Kirk, Faith Over Feminism

If the summit had a governing word, it was submission. Speakers urged the audience to submit themselves to God and to their future husbands, whose role, as it was described, is to earn the money and make the decisions. Michelle Bachman told one panel audience, 'Surrender your life to the Lord every single day.'

Other speakers went further. Australian pastor Millicent Sedra said, 'Islam wants to oppress you as a woman,' while Mary Hudson, the Pentecostal pastor and mother of singer Katy Perry, called Islam 'a death cult.' The remarks landed in a conference already packed with warnings about feminism, birth control, liberal arts educations and what one speaker called the wrong kind of modern life.

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There were also products on offer. A Georgia baking company founder promoted a $330 electric Wondermill for wives who want to home-grind bread flour, and women were later seen loading the machines into their SUVs and carrying them off to the airport.

Even so, the summit ended on a note of hope for some of the women who had come looking for reassurance as much as ideology. Alex Clark, the wellness and lifestyle podcaster, surprised the room by announcing her engagement to Vance Voetberg after telling the audience that singleness is not a punishment from God.

When she flashed her ring and brought him on stage, the room reacted as if a private prayer had suddenly become public testimony.