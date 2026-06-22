A resurfaced and unverified video involving Turning Point USA figure Erika Kirk and two teenage supporters has reignited criticism surrounding the conservative activist, placing fresh pressure on both Kirk and the organisation she leads.

While the footage has not been independently verified, its circulation online has fuelled a new wave of backlash, with critics arguing that it adds to a growing list of concerns that have followed Kirk for months.

Kirk's Alleged Teen Interactions

The controversy centres on a video reportedly filmed during a TPUSA event in Las Vegas, where two teenage girls described an encounter with Kirk during a meet-and-greet session.

According to the footage, the teenagers recalled being introduced to Kirk before receiving hugs, taking photographs and having their shirts signed. One of the girls described the interaction as intense and emotional, claiming she was shaking during the encounter.

The resurfaced clip quickly spread across social media, where critics questioned whether the interaction was appropriate given Kirk's position of influence over younger supporters.

Supporters, however, have pushed back against those claims, arguing that the video shows an enthusiastic exchange between a public figure and admirers. They maintain that the footage alone does not demonstrate any wrongdoing.

Despite the disagreement, the video has succeeded in reviving a debate that has followed Kirk throughout much of the past year, particularly regarding her outreach efforts aimed at younger audiences.

‼️SHOCKING: Erika Kirk CAUGHT Doing Weird Shit With UNDERAGE Girls Again—This Sure Doesn't Help Her Beat Those GROOMING Allegations!😱



This video is from two high school girls who are part of Turning Point USA’s Club America program. They were invited to the grand opening of… https://t.co/W5YfiAor0q pic.twitter.com/oK45O9Vbnz — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) June 17, 2026

Leadership Summit Controversy Continues

Critics accused organisers of marketing the event to young girls while promoting traditional views on gender roles, family life and relationships. The summit generated heated reactions from both supporters and opponents, becoming one of the most discussed controversies linked to Kirk's leadership.

Adding to the attention was commentary from conservative radio host Dana Loesch, who revealed that Kirk had been scheduled to play a major role throughout the event but reportedly departed earlier than expected.

That revelation fuelled speculation about whether growing public criticism had begun affecting Kirk's standing within conservative circles.

Although no evidence has emerged linking the summit controversy directly to the newly resurfaced video, opponents have increasingly grouped the incidents together when criticising Kirk's public image and leadership style.

Growing Frustration Inside TPUSA

Several chapter leaders have reportedly expressed frustration with the organisation's direction under Kirk. Critics inside the movement argue that local grassroots efforts have been overshadowed by national controversies and personality-driven politics.

One of the most notable examples emerged at the University of Arkansas, where a chapter reportedly voted to sever ties with TPUSA altogether.

According to reports, the decision sparked concern within the organisation and prompted efforts to reassure chapter leaders. Kirk reportedly held discussions with local representatives in an attempt to address concerns and maintain support.

While TPUSA remains one of the most prominent conservative youth organisations in the United States, the internal tensions suggest that some members are increasingly uneasy about the controversies dominating public discussion.

Resurfaced Footage Adds To Existing Scrutiny

The renewed attention surrounding the video comes at a time when Kirk is already facing criticism over a range of issues, including organisational decisions, fundraising efforts and trademark filings connected to the legacy of her late husband.

Importantly, the video at the centre of the latest backlash remains unverified, and no official investigation or public findings have emerged regarding the interaction shown in the footage.

Even so, the controversy highlights the challenges facing public figures whose interactions can quickly become subjects of intense online debate.