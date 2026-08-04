A Democratic congressional candidate has been arrested for a third time this year after a beach argument over loud music escalated into threats of gun violence, a knife brandished in front of bystanders, and a single punch that knocked him unconscious.

Kirill Basin, 40, was taken into custody on Saturday 1 August 2026 following a violent confrontation at Keawakapu Beach in South Kīhei. He faces two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and is being held on £790,000 ($1 million) bail. The arrest is his third since May, following two earlier incidents involving a firearm and repeated restraining order petitions from local officials.

From Music Complaint to Knife Threat

The confrontation began over something trivial. According to the Maui Police Department, a 61-year-old man asked Basin to turn down the volume of his music at the beach, prompting an escalation that quickly turned threatening.

Basin responded by implying he was armed and threatened to shoot the man's wife, according to the police report. A bystander then intervened, and the disagreement turned physical, during which police say Basin produced a knife and threatened multiple people on the beach before throwing the weapon into the ocean.

A bystander retrieved the knife from the water and handed it over to responding officers, who used it as physical evidence in the case. Footage of the confrontation, including the moment Basin was struck and fell to the ground, circulated widely online within hours, drawing national attention to a race that had, until that point, barely registered outside Hawaii's Second Congressional District.

Basin is running as a Democrat against incumbent US Representative Jill Tokuda. Tokuda, who has no relation to the altercation, issued a public statement distancing herself from her opponent's conduct: 'Violence has no place in our communities or in public service. Anyone holding or seeking office, at any level of government, should be held to a higher standard.'

BREAKING: Hawaii Democrat congressional candidate Kirill Basin ARRESTED for threatening a man with a knife after he was asked to lower the volume of his music at the beach.



He tried fighting but was immediately knocked out 🤣



Instant FAFO pic.twitter.com/NRRHO2LwNQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2026

A Pattern Stretching Back To May

Saturday's arrest was not isolated; Basin's legal troubles trace back to 27 May 2026, when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Maui County Council member Tom Cook and staff members during a South Maui town hall meeting, resulting in police escorting him from the building.

Two days later, on 29 May, Basin allegedly entered a county building in Wailuku while brandishing a firearm during a dispute with county employees, according to court records. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier confirmed the department implemented a partial lockdown and issued an all-points bulletin before locating and arresting Basin roughly 90 minutes later in Kīhei, charging him with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Pelletier, addressing the May incident directly, said: 'The Maui Police Department will not compromise public safety, and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously in Maui County. I am extremely proud of the quick response and professionalism displayed by our personnel, which helped ensure a peaceful resolution.'

The fallout from the town hall confrontation produced a formal legal record. Cook's executive assistant, Jared Agtunong, filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Basin on the afternoon of 29 May, stating that after police had already removed Basin from the town hall, he confronted Agtunong again in the parking lot, requiring officers to intervene a second time. Cook has separately said he feared for his own safety and that of his staff after the confrontation.

What £790,000 Bail Means for Basin's Congressional Bid

Basin is now represented by defence attorneys Myles Breiner and Brandon Segal. Breiner has said the case remains under review by the Maui Prosecutor's Office and declined further comment on the specifics of the beach incident.

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With bail set at £790,000 ($1 million) and two separate criminal cases now pending against him within a three-month span, Basin's ability to mount a viable congressional campaign now faces serious practical obstacles. Court records show additional charges from the May firearm incident remain under active review, meaning Basin could face a combined docket spanning threats made with both a gun and a knife within the same election cycle.

Maui County prosecutors have not indicated a trial timeline for either case. Basin's campaign has not issued its own public statement addressing the arrest or his political future.

Basin's congressional bid, once a little-known long-shot campaign against an entrenched incumbent, now carries the weight of an expanding criminal record and a viral video that has made his name synonymous with the altercation itself.