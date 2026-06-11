Erika Kirk is facing a fresh barrage of criticism online after a resurfaced throwback video showed the Turning Point USA CEO performing a series of upbeat dance moves in a 'Daily Delights' segment, prompting fans to accuse her of 'mimicking human behaviour' and acting 'cringe.'

The clip, which has been widely shared on X, was posted just months after Erika took over the right-wing youth organisation following the shooting death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in Utah in September 2025.

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The latest backlash follows nearly a year of heightened scrutiny of Erika's behaviour and public persona since Charlie's killing. After being named the new CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk stepped into one of the most visible roles in US conservative politics almost overnight.

Her early media appearances, particularly an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show where she laid out plans for her late husband's media platform, drew intense attention from supporters who were still reeling from his death.

The newly viral 'Daily Delights' video captures Erika fronting a short, lifestyle-style piece apparently designed to promote positivity. In the montage, she cycles through several cheerful dance moves before turning to passers-by with the question: 'How do you live your life more fully?' The aim looks straightforward enough encouraging smiles and small moments of joy but the reception from parts of Charlie's base has been anything but gentle.

One X user, who claimed to have tracked down the full version of the video, wrote: 'It's the montage of happy dance moves that gets me. I searched all night and found the full thing. Her interview skills are just nodding the entire time.' Another was blunter, arguing: 'Wow, she really needed the attention. She finally got it and ruined it by wanting it too much. The narcissistic behaviours always show, and it's icky to watch.'

Others zeroed in on what they see as a strangely performative quality in Erika's public persona. 'She seems so fake... It looks like she is mimicking human behaviour rather than being organic and feeling the emotion,' one critic posted. A different user added: 'Oh boy! That's cringe! She has no personality of her own. One moment she plays a dumb bimbo, another a Christian wife... Just an actress, a bad one at that.' Another said they felt '2nd hand embarrassment', summing the clip up with a single word: 'yikes.'

There is no formal response yet from Erika or Turning Point USA to the latest round of mockery, so all of these assessments remain online opinion rather than anything grounded in confirmed fact. For now, the anger is playing out almost entirely on social media, where nuance is usually the first casualty.

How did we all miss this one? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygQk0xpzYc — Charliesangels47 (@CharlotteLee_88) June 9, 2026

Erika Kirk's Own Words Resurface Against Her

The Daily Delights footage is not the only Erika clip being replayed in an unflattering fashion. The news came after an earlier video from The Charlie Kirk Show, recorded shortly after Charlie's death, also resurfaced, with critics insisting her statements 'aged like spoiled milk.'

In that podcast appearance, Erika briefly outlined how her late husband's media platforms would continue without crossing ethical lines. According to the clip, she told listeners: 'I want to preface. We're not awkward. We're not weird. We're not cringe. We're not going to be tweeting as if it's him. That's tone death and really disturbing and anyone who does that is morbidly off.'

Nine months on, those words are being held up as a measuring stick for her own conduct. 'This aged like spoiled milk,' one viewer wrote, sharing the snippet. Another asked: 'I wonder what @MrsErikaKirk would say now in response to herself in this clip.' A third user went further, attacking not just the dance video but Erika's entire demeanour shortly after the killing, saying: 'Even her speaking like this, smirking and smiling days after his murder. So depraved.'

Again, these are subjective readings of her tone, not verifiable facts about her state of mind. There is no independent evidence of depravity, faking or narcissism, only strong feelings from a slice of Charlie's following that the new CEO does not match the image they had of his widow.

Turning Point USA After Charlie Kirk's Death

On 10 September 2025, Charlie had just begun a speech at Utah Valley University when he was shot by a sniper. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries. The murder stunned the conservative movement he helped shape, and within days, Erika was thrust into the spotlight as head of his non-profit organisation, Turning Point USA.

Since then, she has tried to balance grief, leadership and media visibility. Supporters once inclined to rally around Charlie's widow are now fragmenting into camps: some prepared to give her space to find her voice, others clearly repelled by what they see in her interviews, podcast appearances and now the Daily Delights throwback. Several critics also accuse her of failing to live up to promises made in the immediate aftermath of Charlie's death, although no specific broken commitments have been documented publicly in detail.

Nothing in the current storm has been independently verified beyond the existence of the videos and the quotes they contain, so the knee-jerk verdicts about Erika's motives and authenticity should be taken with a grain of salt.