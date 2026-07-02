The idea of voluntarily giving up the right to vote would sound unimaginable to many people. Yet that was exactly the position expressed by several women attending Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit, where discussions about traditional gender roles, Christianity and conservative values took an unexpected turn.

While most attendees still supported women voting, a handful argued that they trusted their husbands enough to represent the family at the ballot box. Their comments quickly reignited a wider debate about feminism, religious beliefs and the future of women's political participation in the United States.

Attendees Explain Why They Trust Their Husbands To Vote For The Family

The debate emerged during interviews conducted at the summit, where attendees were asked about growing calls from a small section of the conservative movement to repeal the Nineteenth Amendment, which guarantees women the constitutional right to vote.

One of the most talked about responses came from a woman who said, 'My perspective as a Christian woman is that my husband and I are one flesh. I vote the same way he does. So honestly, I would be okay with giving up my right to vote because I know that he would represent me well.'

Another attendee echoed a similar belief, saying she would even be comfortable if her future daughter never had the opportunity to vote because she expected her to marry 'a Biblical man' who would make decisions for the household.

Those remarks directly answered the question behind the headline. The women were not arguing that they lacked political opinions. Instead, they said their trust in their husbands, combined with their interpretation of Christian marriage, made separate votes unnecessary in their ideal society.

Traditional Marriage And Biblical Roles

Influencer Savannah Stone defended the idea of wives submitting to their husbands, arguing that submission had been misunderstood. According to her, marriage is built on trust and teamwork, where the husband sacrifices himself for the family while the wife supports and serves him.

Other attendees also tried to distinguish their beliefs from what they described as modern feminism. Some insisted they believed in equality between men and women while rejecting what they viewed as the more radical elements of contemporary feminist movements.

Interestingly, not everyone agreed with the more controversial proposals. Several women openly rejected calls to repeal women's voting rights, arguing that conservative women should continue participating in elections rather than surrendering their influence.

Conservative Voices Clash Over Women's Voting Rights

One participant criticised suggestions that women should lose their voting rights, saying political disagreements between husbands and wives should not automatically justify removing individual votes. She also argued that frustrations among some conservative men should not dictate national policy.

Others expressed disappointment with recent Republican leadership, citing concerns over the economy and foreign policy despite previously supporting conservative candidates. Their comments suggested that support for traditional values does not always translate into unconditional support for political leaders.

The summit also unfolded against continuing controversy surrounding Turning Point USA following the death of founder Charlie Kirk and the leadership of his widow, Erika Kirk. Online conspiracy theories have continued circulating despite police maintaining that Charlie Kirk's alleged killer acted alone and the organisation strongly denying any claims of internal involvement.

Growing Divisions Inside TPUSA

The majority of women interviewed said they intended to vote in upcoming elections and supported keeping that right.

For them, the conversation remained a fringe discussion rather than a realistic political goal. The right to vote has long been viewed as a cornerstone of equal citizenship, making any suggestion of voluntarily giving it up particularly striking.

This showed that debates over marriage, gender roles and political participation continue to evolve, with even members of the same movement offering sharply different visions of what the future should look like.