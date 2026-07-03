Police across Europe have uncovered what authorities describe as highly organised online networks where men allegedly exchanged advice on how to drug and sexually assault women, shared videos and images of the abuse, and encouraged one another to avoid detection.

The cross-border investigation, announced on Thursday by Europol and the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), has already identified more than 150 victims and suspects, generated over 270 new investigative leads and resulted in 57 arrests across multiple countries.

The news comes after the shocking case of French survivor Gisèle Pelicot prompted renewed international scrutiny of drug-facilitated sexual violence. It also follows undercover investigation into encrypted online communities where members allegedly coached one another on assaulting unconscious partners, a discovery that helped expose what investigators now believe is a wider international problem rather than a series of isolated crimes.

Online Networks Encouraged Abuse Behind Closed Doors

Authorities said the investigation, known as Project Medusa, involves law enforcement agencies from Germany, the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Brazil, Canada and the United States.

According to Europol and the NCA, the online groups primarily operated through encrypted messaging platforms, private forums and closed chat groups. Investigators allege members exchanged advice on which drugs to use, how to administer them without victims noticing, how to reduce the risk of detection and how to share photographs and videos documenting the abuse.

Police said many victims were allegedly assaulted inside their own homes by people they knew and trusted, with some cases involving multiple offenders connected through the same online communities. In numerous investigations, victims reportedly remained unaware they had been assaulted until officers contacted them during wider criminal inquiries.

Nigel Leary, Deputy Director at the UK's National Crime Agency, said investigators were facing an increasingly sophisticated criminal threat.

'Drug-facilitated sexual assault is no longer isolated behaviour, but increasingly organised, conducted via coordinated networks and enabled by digital platforms, requiring a more sophisticated operational response,' he said.

Europol said offenders sought to 'objectify and dehumanise' victims while using online spaces to normalise criminal behaviour and encourage others to commit similar offences.

Project Medusa Follows a Growing Pattern of Cases

Investigators say Project Medusa was launched in April after several high-profile cases highlighted how offenders were allegedly using digital platforms to facilitate sexual violence.

The case that drew worldwide attention involved Dominique Pelicot, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after organising the drugging and rape of his then-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, while she was unconscious. Fifty other men were also convicted in connection with the case, which sparked widespread debate in France about sexual violence, consent and misogyny.

Authorities have also pointed to several more recent prosecutions that illustrate the pattern they are investigating.

Last year, German national Fernando P. was convicted of repeatedly drugging and raping his unconscious wife while recording and sharing videos of the assaults online. In a separate case, Zhenhao Zou received a life sentence after being convicted of raping 10 women in the UK and China. Prosecutors said he used dating platforms and WeChat to lure victims before drugging and assaulting them.

In April, Polish authorities also arrested a man identified by local media as the individual featured under the pseudonym 'Piotr' in CNN's investigation into an online group allegedly dedicated to sharing advice about drugging and assaulting partners.

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Siobhan Blake, the Crown Prosecution Service's lead for rape and serious sexual offences, described the cases uncovered by investigators as among the worst she had encountered.

'Victims are being subject to horrendous sexual offending in their own homes in an ultimate breach of trust,' she said.

Police believe the true scale of drug-facilitated sexual assault remains unknown because many victims never realise they have been attacked, making the crimes significantly underreported.

Investigators are urging anyone who suspects they may have experienced drug-facilitated sexual assault to contact authorities, while stressing that Project Medusa remains an active investigation and that additional arrests and charges are expected as more evidence is examined.