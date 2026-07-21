Three men have been charged with a combined 46 offences following a Greater Manchester Police investigation into alleged non-recent child sexual exploitation involving 10 girls who were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the alleged offences took place in Bury between 1996 and 2003 and form part of Operation Sky, a 'complex and sensitive' investigation into allegations of non-recent child sexual offences. The inquiry has involved specialist officers, while Greater Manchester Police said safeguarding those affected has remained central throughout the investigation.

The three men are due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on 22 July. Greater Manchester Police said officers continue to work alongside specialist support services while criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

Operation Sky Investigation

Greater Manchester Police described Operation Sky as a 'complex and sensitive' investigation into allegations of non-recent child sexual exploitation involving 10 girls in Bury between 1996 and 2003.

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The force said dedicated officers have worked throughout the inquiry alongside trauma-informed support services to safeguard and support those affected, adding that their safety and wellbeing remain 'the number one priority'. Police said those arrangements would continue as the case progresses through the criminal justice system.

Police said no further details about the allegations would be released while criminal proceedings remain active and encouraged anyone with information connected to the investigation to contact Greater Manchester Police.

The force reminded anyone affected by rape, sexual assault or sexual exploitation that confidential support remains available through specialist organisations. Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre provides medical, practical and emotional support across Greater Manchester, while Greater Manchester Rape Crisis and We Are Survivors also offer specialist services for survivors.

Charges Against Three Men

Police said the investigation resulted in charges against three men from Greater Manchester and Lancashire in connection with the allegations under Operation Sky.

Ashfaq Khan, 46, of Bury, has been charged with 36 offences, including rape of a female under the age of 16, attempted rape of a female under the age of 16, indecent assault and false imprisonment.

Zaheer Iqbal, 52, of Accrington, Lancashire, has been charged with four counts of rape of a female under the age of 16 and two counts of false imprisonment.

Qamar Jehangeer, 44, of Bolton, Greater Manchester, has been charged with four counts of rape of a female under the age of 16.

Together, the three defendants face 46 charges linked to alleged offences committed between 1996 and 2003 involving 10 girls who were aged between 12 and 16 at the time, according to Greater Manchester Police.

The allegations have not been tested in court. The defendants have not yet entered pleas and are entitled to a fair trial.

Court Appearance

The three men are scheduled to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on 22 July, where the first court hearing is expected to take place.

Greater Manchester Police said officers will continue to work with partner organisations and trauma-informed support services throughout the legal process to safeguard and support those affected. The force said protecting their safety and wellbeing remains its priority as the case progresses through the courts.

Police also reminded anyone affected by rape, sexual assault or sexual exploitation that confidential support remains available through specialist organisations, including Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Greater Manchester Rape Crisis and We Are Survivors.