A Minnesota Republican lawmaker has dismissed climate change concerns by declaring that her faith is in Jesus Christ rather than scientists. Rep Mary Franson, a long-serving member of the Minnesota House, made the comments during a committee hearing last week.

The remarks have been widely circulated online and criticised by opposition lawmakers for appearing to reject scientific input on environmental policy.

'My faith is not in climate change': Franson's Remarks Draw Attention

The statement came on Tuesday 24 March during a session of the House Capital Investment Committee, where Franson serves as co-chair. Researchers from the University of Minnesota had been invited to present a report commissioned by the committee on how the state could better prepare its infrastructure for a changing climate.

Franson began her response by observing that the climate is always changing. She pointed to evidence from 10,000 years ago when glaciers covered much of Minnesota. She then made her position plain. 'But what doesn't change, my friends, and that's why, when you talk about climate change, I don't get upset about it, I don't get worked up about it, it's because my faith is not in climate change. It's not in scientists dictating what we should and should not do to save the environment because my faith is in Jesus Christ,' she said. She called it her closing speech to the experts.

The video clip was posted on Instagram by the Minnesota House DFL caucus, the Democratic group in the House, which used it to question how Republicans could be expected to tackle serious issues if they dismiss science.

Hearing Focuses on Practical Costs of Inaction

The committee discussion centred on practical measures to make Minnesota's roads, bridges, water systems and public buildings more resilient. Experts discussed increasing intense rainfall, year-on-year temperature rises and frequent shifts between wet and dry extremes.

A state report indicated that without action, the costs could reach £43.2 billion ($57 billion) a year by the end of the century. House DFL Floor Leader Jamie Long issued a press release on 25 March condemning the remarks as extreme and out of place in serious policymaking.

Democrats have emphasised the immediate impacts on quality of life and the need for forward planning to protect future generations. Franson has not issued additional comments since the hearing, though her views echo a 2024 statement in which she called climate change a scam pushed by commies.

“Climate Change” is a scam pushed by commies https://t.co/SUkxkeSUjv — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@RepMaryFranson) September 20, 2024

Long-Serving Representative Known for Strong Personal Convictions

Franson was first elected to the House in 2011 and represents District 12B, covering parts of Douglas, Stearns and Pope counties in west-central Minnesota. Now on her eighth term, the Republican has a background as a homemaker and former licensed childcare provider. She holds a psychology degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Over the years she has championed bills on childcare access and anti-abortion measures. She has also made headlines for criticising an Earth Day invocation as a Pagan holiday and for comments on transgender issues.

The episode reflects broader divisions in Minnesota politics over the balance between personal faith and scientific advice on issues like climate change. As lawmakers consider major investments in state infrastructure, Franson's stance on dismissing climate change concerns in favour of faith in Jesus, not scientists, continues to fuel discussion about evidence-based governance as of 31 March 2026.