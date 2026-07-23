The Ministry of Defence (MOD) awarded a £20 million ($26.8 million) contract for a hypersonic target programme that will serve as a testing facility for the UK's missile defence systems. Lockheed Martin, a global defense technology company, secured the program, which is formally called Project Bowline.

'Delivering Project Bowline will help ensure the UK stays ahead of rapidly evolving hypersonic threats. By working with our AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) partners and investing in advanced missile technology in the UK, we strengthen our national arsenal, boost a key sector in our economy, and support our ability to deliver effective missile defence,' said Rupert Pearce, head of the National Armaments Director Group, which awards contracts involving the national arsenal.

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What Is a Hypersonic Target?

A hypersonic target is a training device that supports hypersonic weapons. It flies at Mach 5 or higher, designed to test the effectiveness of weapons that manoeuvre at hypersonic speeds. The device will help simulate possible hypersonic threats, including glide vehicles and cruise missiles.

The goal is to assess future missile defence systems that cover sensors and interceptors. Under the contract, Lockheed Martin 'will design, manufacture, qualify and test a hypersonic target, a vehicle designed to represent high-speed threats capable of travelling at speeds reaching above Mach 5.' Live fighting demonstration is planned for 2027 at the MOD's Hebrides Range.

According to Lockheed Martin, hypersonic defence is among the most complex issues in national security. Hypersonic threats are hard to detect, and once identified, the problem becomes whether their trajectory can be tracked in time to allow a response.

'Tuning one sensor or one algorithm at a time is not enough to defend against hypersonic threats. The challenge requires a connected system that senses early, shares information instantly to enable correct decision-making, and enables resilient engagement as threats evolve,' the company wrote in a blog post.

Hypersonic 'Clay Pigeon'

The defence target is aptly referred to as a hypersonic 'clay pigeon.' A clay pigeon is a saucer-like item that is launched into the air during target-shooting practice. It is usually made of pulverised limestone or pitch.

In the hypersonic case, the target looks like a wedge-shaped dart created to resist aerodynamic friction and heat. While it is shaped similar to an airplane, the hypersonic 'clay pigeon' has extremely sharp edges and flattened surfaces.

Local Benefits for Bedfordshire

MOD assures benefits for locals as the project will open up around 63 jobs in Bedfordshire. The Ministry also estimates that about £2 million ($2.7 million) worth of supplies will be sourced locally. Around a third of this amount will directly benefit small businesses.

The programme marks the government's return to hypersonic development after more than a decade. The UK stepped back from such projects due to budgetary constraints and heavy reliance on US defence, but MOD is slowly rebuilding its sovereignty in advanced target development.

Sustaining hypersonic defence programmes requires significant funding because of the sophisticated technology and the extensive space, air, and land architecture required to accommodate testing. Lockheed Martin has the advantage of an already-developed system that it can present to potential clients, rather than developing a prototype after signing the contract.