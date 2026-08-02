The French and Bulgarian entertainment industries are mourning the death of actress Natalia Dontcheva, who has died at the age of 56 after what her family described as a long illness. Best known to television audiences for her recurring role as Julie Derville in the French adaptation of 'Doc Martin', her passing has prompted tributes from colleagues, friends and fans.

Her death was confirmed by her agent, Laurent Savry, who described Dontcheva as 'a profoundly talented artist and woman of great sensitivity.' While she enjoyed a wide-ranging career across film, television and theatre, many viewers knew her best from her appearances alongside Thierry Lhermitte in 'Doc Martin'.

Who was Natalia Dontcheva?

Natalia Dontcheva was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 31 December 1969 into a family connected to the performing arts. Her father, Plamen Donchev, was a Bulgarian actor, and although she initially considered pursuing medicine or international relations, her future changed after she was offered a role in a Bulgarian film through one of her father's friends.

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In 1989, she moved to France, her mother's homeland, where she trained at a Paris acting conservatory.

Throughout the 1990s, Dontcheva worked mainly on stage before expanding into television and cinema, building a career in drama, comedy and historical productions.

Her biggest television breakthrough came in 2011 when she joined the French adaptation of 'Doc Martin' as Julie Derville. She remained a recurring cast member until 2015, appearing opposite Thierry Lhermitte.

Beyond 'Doc Martin', Dontcheva appeared in numerous French television series and films, including 'Joséphine, ange gardien', 'Julie Lescaut', 'Section de recherches', 'Les Petits Meurtres d'Agatha Christie', 'Les Rivières pourpres' and 'Les Disparus de la Forêt noire'.

On the big screen, she was recognised for performances in 'Mademoiselle de Joncquières (Lady J)' and 'Sashinka', the latter earning her a Prix Iris nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Husband, Partner and Family

Dontcheva shared a long relationship with French director, writer and producer Arnaud Sélignac. Although the couple kept much of their personal life private, they were partners for approximately 25 years and frequently collaborated professionally, with Sélignac casting her in several stage and screen productions.

She also maintained a close relationship with Sélignac's son, Hugo Sélignac, who paid tribute following her death.

'I never liked the title "stepmother"... but you have no idea what a truly beautiful person I found you to be,' he wrote on social media, thanking her for the support she brought to their family over the years.

Health Struggles and Final Years

According to her family, Dontcheva spent the last decade living with a long-term illness. While neither her representatives nor relatives publicly disclosed the specific condition, her stepson revealed in his tribute that she had endured a difficult 10-year period before her death.

'After a ten-year battle, you are finally going to rest,' he wrote, describing the actress as someone who had fought despite her health struggles.

Her agent also chose not to go into medical detail, saying she remained dedicated to her work throughout her career.

Tributes From Colleagues and Friends

News of Dontcheva's death prompted tributes from colleagues who had worked alongside her over several decades.

'Doc Martin' co-star Tatiana Gousseff shared behind-the-scenes memories from filming in Brittany, recalling the laughter they shared during four seasons together. Actress and filmmaker Christine Citti described Dontcheva as 'beautiful, funny, strong, loving and dignified,' adding that words could not fully express the loss felt by those who knew her.

Although Natalia Dontcheva did not seek international celebrity, she worked steadily across theatre, television and film. From stages in Paris to French television dramas and cinema, she was known within the industry for her commitment to her roles.

For many viewers, she will be associated most closely with Julie Derville from 'Doc Martin'. For those who knew her personally, her legacy also includes the qualities they saw in her away from the screen. Her performances remain available to audiences, reflecting her contribution to French and European cinema.