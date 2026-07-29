Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have attracted fresh online attention after attending Chris Stapleton's concert on 24 July, with a body language expert offering her interpretation of the pair's interactions during the event.

Videos filmed by concertgoers circulated across social media after the show, showing the pair watching the performance together from a side-stage area.

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly commented on the outing, which follows months of speculation linking the two celebrities.

Jenner also shared a brief Instagram Story from the concert but did not reference Elordi directly.

Expert Says Kendall Jenner Appeared Like an 'Immature Child' Beside Jacob Elordi

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino Guru to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, analysed the footage and suggested the pair displayed contrasting body language.

According to Honigman, Elordi appeared relaxed and comfortable, while Jenner's movements were more animated.

'Kendall sits by the side of the stage with Jacob, and their body language could not be more different from each other,' Honigman said.

She also commented on Jenner's posture during one section of the video, suggesting it reflected discomfort.

Honigman described the pose as resembling behaviour sometimes associated with insecurity, although she stressed her observations were based solely on publicly available footage.

She further suggested Jenner appeared to be seeking Elordi's attention during parts of the concert.

These observations represent Honigman's professional opinion rather than established fact.

Body language analysis cannot determine with certainty what an individual is thinking or feeling, particularly when based on brief video clips recorded in public settings.

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Fans Divided Over the Analysis

The comments prompted debate across social media platforms including TikTok and X.

Some users agreed with Honigman's interpretation, while others argued the conclusions relied too heavily on a few moments captured during a live concert.

Several commenters suggested Jenner simply appeared enthusiastic about the performance, whereas Elordi seemed naturally more reserved.

Others questioned the broader reliability of body language analysis itself, noting that posture, gestures and facial expressions can be influenced by numerous factors, including the environment, comfort, camera angles or the nature of the event.

One user wrote that people were 'reading way too much into this', while another described the conclusions as excessive given the limited footage available.

Couple Have Kept Relationship Private

Jenner and Elordi have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Both have generally kept their personal lives private despite ongoing media speculation about their dating status.

Their appearance at the concert is one of relatively few occasions on which they have been seen together publicly in recent months.

As a result, even brief videos from public events have generated significant discussion online.

Public Footage Continues to Fuel Speculation

Celebrity relationships often attract intense public attention, particularly when those involved choose not to comment publicly.

Short clips shared online frequently become the basis for speculation about relationship dynamics, despite providing only limited context.

In this case, Honigman's observations have contributed to that conversation, but neither Jenner nor Elordi has commented on the claims or confirmed whether the expert's interpretation reflects their relationship.

Without direct statements from either party, any conclusions about their emotions or the nature of their relationship remain speculative.

For now, the concert footage has generated discussion largely because it offers a rare public glimpse of two celebrities who have otherwise kept their reported relationship out of the spotlight.