A resurfaced video from a New York Fashion Week event has reignited online debate surrounding Blake Lively after being widely shared on social media with misleading claims that it was filmed during a recent celebrity wedding.

The clip, which originally circulated several months ago, has once again gained traction across TikTok, X and Instagram, prompting thousands of users to scrutinise the actress's interactions with other high-profile attendees.

Although the video has fuelled fresh speculation, there is no verified evidence that Lively was deliberately avoided or snubbed by anyone at the event, including Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo.

Much of the online discussion stems from viewers interpreting brief moments captured on camera rather than from any statements made by those who attended.

As with many viral celebrity clips, short snippets of footage have been enough to spark widespread theories, particularly as Lively continues to face heightened public attention following the legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni.

Fans Dissect Resurfaced Footage

The resurfaced clip shows Blake Lively among fellow celebrity guests at a New York Fashion Week event, with some social media users claiming that several attendees appeared to walk past her or focus their attention elsewhere.

As the footage spread again online, many posts incorrectly suggested the interactions had taken place during a recent wedding, further fuelling speculation.

Others argued the clip was being shared without its original context, noting that footage from busy fashion events rarely captures the full picture.

Large gatherings often involve guests moving between conversations, making fleeting interactions easy to misinterpret.

Although some commenters urged caution, many social media users appeared to celebrate what they perceived as Lively's fall from favour, with several praising Pompeo for allegedly putting her 'in her place'.

One user wrote: 'Ellen Pompeo is SO not someone who would have a second of patience for Blake's BS antics...especially the plantation wedding. This is hilarious. Also just realized Ellen is in Taylor's Bad Blood squad world since she idolizes Meredith Grey. Makes this even funnier.'

Another commented: 'Ellen knows what's up!' suggesting celebrities had already chosen which side to support in Lively's ongoing legal dispute.

Previous Controversies Continue to Fuel Speculation

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Interest in Lively has remained unusually high following the legal dispute involving actor and director Justin Baldoni, which has dominated entertainment headlines for months.

The ongoing legal battle has placed the actress under intense public scrutiny, with nearly every public appearance becoming the subject of online discussion.

Reports have also suggested that her long-standing friendship with Taylor Swift has cooled in recent months, further fuelling speculation whenever Lively attends high-profile events.

Although neither Lively nor Swift has publicly addressed many of the rumours circulating online, fan communities continue to examine their public appearances and social circles for signs of changes in their relationship.

That heightened attention helps explain why the resurfaced clip spread so quickly across social media.

Ordinary Moments Dissected for Clues

Even seemingly ordinary moments involving the actress are now frequently dissected by users looking for clues about her relationships with other celebrities.

Neither Lively nor any of the guests seen in the viral footage has publicly commented on claims that she was being avoided at the event.

Without statements from those who attended, it remains impossible to know whether the interactions shown in the clip reflected anything more than normal movement between conversations at a busy gathering.

For now, the video continues to attract millions of views and thousands of comments across multiple platforms.

While some viewers remain convinced the footage shows a deliberate snub, others believe the internet is reading far too much into a brief moment taken out of context.