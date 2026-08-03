Jared Leto's exclusive fan retreat, known as Mars Island, has returned to the spotlight after a new BBC documentary detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor and musician.

While Mars Island itself is not accused of being the site of any alleged assaults, renewed scrutiny has prompted many people to ask what the retreat is, why it has been described by some as a 'cult,' and how it has become linked to the wider controversy surrounding Leto. Leto has categorically denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The renewed attention follows the release of Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, a BBC documentary featuring allegations from four women who accuse Leto of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct during incidents that allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2016, when they were teenagers. The BBC said it corroborated aspects of several accounts through witness testimony and supporting material. Leto has described the allegations as 'absolutely and categorically false'.

What Is Mars Island?

Mars Island is a private fan retreat organised by Leto and his rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, on the Croatian island of Obonjan.

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First held in 2019, the event was marketed as an immersive experience where fans could attend concerts, yoga sessions, meditation classes, outdoor activities and meet members of the band. Tickets reportedly cost thousands of dollars, depending on the accommodation package selected.

Images from the retreat quickly went viral because attendees wore white clothing while following Leto around the island, leading many online observers to compare the scenes to those of a religious or spiritual cult.

The band's social media accounts further fuelled the conversation by jokingly posting the phrase 'Yes, this is a cult' alongside photographs from the retreat. Leto has previously said the slogan was intended as a joke about the unusually dedicated fanbase surrounding Thirty Seconds to Mars rather than a literal description.

Why Has Mars Island Become Controversial?

Although Mars Island has existed for years, interest in the retreat has surged following the publication of multiple investigations into Leto's alleged behaviour.

Recent reporting has noted that critics are revisiting footage and photographs from the retreats because many attendees were young fans who paid substantial sums to spend several days in close proximity to the actor and musician. However, none of the publicly reported allegations in the BBC documentary specifically accuse misconduct of occurring during Mars Island events.

The renewed discussion follows earlier reporting in 2025 that included allegations from several women concerning Leto's interactions with young fans over a number of years. His representatives denied those claims at the time, and Leto has continued to reject all allegations against him.

The Allegations Against Jared Leto

The BBC documentary includes allegations from four women who accuse Leto of sexual assault, inappropriate sexual behaviour and grooming while they were teenagers.

According to reports, the allegations include claims of sexual assault, sexually explicit phone calls and inappropriate relationships involving minors. Several additional women also described receiving sexually suggestive communications. Leto has denied every allegation, calling them 'absolutely and categorically false'.

At the time of writing, no criminal charges have been brought against Leto in connection with the allegations featured in the documentary.

Why the Story Continues To Draw Attention

The renewed focus on Mars Island illustrates how older events can become part of wider public scrutiny when fresh allegations emerge.

For years, the retreat attracted attention largely because of its unusual imagery and the band's tongue-in-cheek references to having a 'cult' following. Now, following the release of the BBC documentary, those same images are being viewed through a different lens as fans and observers reassess Leto's public persona.

Despite the intense online discussion, it is important to distinguish between the allegations against Leto and the Mars Island retreat itself. While the event has become a focal point in conversations surrounding the actor, there is no public evidence that the retreat was the location of the alleged offences described in the documentary. As the allegations continue to receive international attention, Leto maintains that he has done nothing wrong and continues to deny all claims against him.