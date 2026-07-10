Charlize Theron has found herself at the centre of another viral internet debate after videos from the Paris premiere of The Odyssey sparked widespread concern about her noticeably slimmer appearance.

While many social media users described the Oscar-winning actress as looking 'too thin' and even 'skeletal', others defended the 50-year-old star, arguing that ageing naturally changes the body and that Theron's physically demanding film projects could also explain her appearance. The viral clips quickly shifted attention away from her elegant red carpet fashion, turning the conversation towards her health instead.

Paris Red Carpet Appearance Sparks Wave Of Concern

Theron attended the Paris premiere of The Odyssey at Le Grand Rex in France wearing a striking white and black lace Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. However, instead of focusing on her fashion, many online viewers fixated on her physique after videos from the event circulated across social media.

One clip shared by MEAWW Entertainment showed Theron stepping out of a vehicle and greeting fans. The lighting in the footage highlighted her ribcage and sternum, leading some viewers to speculate that she had lost a significant amount of weight.

Several comments reflected growing concern rather than admiration.

One user wrote, 'Love her, but she has lost too much weight.'

Another commented, 'I am concerned as so many are here. So thin! Hope all is well with her.'

Photographer Killian Chapus also shared footage of Theron signing autographs during the event. The comments section quickly filled with similar reactions, including one person asking, 'Does she eat anything other than water and air?', while another simply described the actress as 'skeletal'.

These reactions soon spread across multiple platforms, with the clips generating thousands of views and reigniting conversations about celebrity body image.

Unfortunately Charlize Theron has been consumed by the Ozempic monster or maybe she wants to look like the ghost of her trans kid's future. pic.twitter.com/zHYVr3DmBC — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) July 9, 2026

Social Media Divided Over Her Slim Figure

As the videos continued gaining traction, opinions became increasingly divided. Some social media users questioned whether Theron's appearance could be linked to the growing trend of celebrities using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, although there is no evidence that the actress has used any weight loss medication.

Among the viral posts shared online were several widely circulated messages.

One post read, 'Charlize Theron's viral body skin at the age of 50, attending a film gala in Paris:'

Another user wrote, 'I was told women could be skinny or they could look young as they age, but they can't do both. Does Charlize Theron disprove this theory?'

A more controversial post claimed, 'Unfortunately Charlize Theron has been consumed by the Ozempic monster or maybe she wants to look like the ghost of her trans kid's future.'

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At the same time, many fans urged people not to jump to conclusions.

One supporter defended the actress by saying, 'I don't think she did anything to lose weight. She's always been thin. But with age, the ribcage shows, and the arms get thinner. Mine too, and I don't really diet.'

The discussion quickly became another example of how celebrity appearances often become the subject of intense public scrutiny, particularly on social media.