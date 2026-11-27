FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia plans to retire in December 2026, according to a 23 November report by The Washington Post. His retirement would mark the third departure of a deputy director during FBI Director Kash Patel's tenure.

The newspaper cited three unnamed individuals familiar with Raia's retirement plans, who spoke anonymously because the personnel decision had not yet been publicly announced. The FBI did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

The reported retirement follows the departures of Dan Bongino and Andrew Bailey during President Donald Trump's second administration. Unlike the two officials, Raia had spent more than two decades in the bureau before joining its senior leadership team.

Christopher Raia's FBI Career and Leadership Responsibilities

Raia was appointed deputy director in January 2026, succeeding Bongino. He initially shared the role with Bailey under an unusual dual-deputy leadership arrangement. The role traditionally involves overseeing the bureau's day-to-day operations.

According to his official FBI biography, Raia joined the bureau as a special agent in 2003, having served as a US Coast Guard officer.

He spent approximately a decade investigating organised crime, drug offences, violent crime and financial crime in Texas before advancing to several senior national security and counterterrorism positions.

In 2024, Raia assumed responsibility for the FBI's international counterterrorism programmes. In 2025, he became assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York Field Office, overseeing criminal investigations, intelligence operations, cybercrime and national security matters.

Just five days before news of his reported retirement broke, Raia appeared before the US House Committee on Homeland Security in Washington, DC. The 18 November hearing examined the national security challenges facing the United States.

According to the committee's official summary, Raia reported that the FBI had made nearly 1,300 terrorism-related arrests over the preceding 21 months. He also reported more than 1,300 counterterrorism disruptions in the same period.

His congressional appearance underscored the breadth of the bureau's national security responsibilities, with testimony covering counterintelligence operations, emerging drone threats, and cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Christopher Raia's Reported Retirement Follows Two FBI Leadership Departures

Raia's reported retirement follows several changes to the FBI's senior leadership structure since Patel assumed charge during Trump's second administration.

Bongino, a conservative political commentator, podcaster and former US Secret Service agent, entered the FBI's leadership without prior experience in the bureau. The administration subsequently expanded the leadership structure by appointing Bailey, a former Missouri attorney general, as co-deputy director.

Bailey initially served alongside Bongino before sharing responsibilities with Raia. He announced his resignation on 28 September 2026, citing his intention to return to his family in Missouri. His departure was set for 2 October.

Raia's appointment had restored a career FBI official to the deputy director position while initially retaining the dual-deputy arrangement. His reported retirement would require another leadership transition within a year of Bongino's departure.

The FBI's official leadership directory still lists Patel as director and Raia as its sole deputy director. If confirmed, Raia's retirement would end his tenure in the position after less than a year.