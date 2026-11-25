A federal judge has warned that FBI employees under Donald Trump risk becoming targets of politically motivated prosecutions, saying they are 'one tweet away from being prosecuted by their own government' after a failed Justice Department case against two former senior bureau officials.

In a blistering 48-page opinion, US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui accused the Trump administration of rushing criminal charges against former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides to appease the president and influence the 2026 midterm elections.

The judge said the prosecution raised serious concerns about the independence of federal law enforcement and could discourage talented investigators from joining or remaining at the FBI, creating risks for US national security.

Judge Questions Motives Behind FBI Prosecution

Faruqui's remarks came in a detailed explanation of his 2nd November decision to dismiss charges accusing Floris and Benavides of making false statements to Congress in 2023 about their knowledge of the FBI's handling of information concerning Hunter Biden's laptop.

The two former officials had worked in the bureau's Foreign Influence Task Force, which sought to counter attempts by foreign governments to interfere in US elections.

According to the judge, the investigation gathered momentum after Trump delivered a national address on 16th July calling for an investigation into alleged misconduct by intelligence officials relating to the 2020 presidential election.

FBI Director Kash Patel assigned the investigation to the bureau's Kansas City office the following day. An FBI agent subsequently testified that the bureau's leadership closely monitored the investigation, creating unusual pressure to bring charges.

Faruqui questioned why prosecutors moved so quickly when there was no pressing legal deadline or immediate public safety concern. He also highlighted significant errors in the government's criminal complaint, including inaccurate descriptions of congressional testimony and the circumstances surrounding interviews with witnesses.

The judge found that prosecutors had failed to establish probable cause that the former officials had knowingly made materially false statements to Congress.

'One Tweet Away' From Criminal Prosecution

The judge went further to question the motivation behind the prosecution, saying the rush was intended 'to appease President Trump in his campaign of retribution against the FBI and to score cheap political points to impact the midterm elections.'

His sharpest warning concerned the consequences for the wider bureau. 'The takeaway for FBI staff is to be afraid,' Faruqui wrote. 'They are one tweet away from being prosecuted by their own government.'

He questioned whether prospective recruits would want to join the FBI's national security division under such circumstances, warning that losing talented agents and intelligence analysts would pose a serious threat to national security.

Faruqui also criticised the Justice Department for failing to maintain its independence from the administration's political priorities.

'The slapdash prosecution of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides in response to a public command from the President demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration,' he wrote.

Justice Department Disputes Judge's Decision

The Justice Department disputed the judge's decision, saying it appeared to suggest that senior government officials were immune from accountability for materially false statements to Congress. A department spokesperson reportedly said it was evaluating its options.

Faruqui, however, stressed that the president's administration could not use federal law enforcement without limits. 'The rule of law is still a shield against it,' he wrote, adding that grand juries and courts held that responsibility.

The ruling adds to mounting judicial scrutiny of the Trump administration's efforts to prosecute individuals it views as political adversaries.