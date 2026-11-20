Sean Cairncross, US President Donald Trump's top White House cybersecurity adviser, has reportedly been fired over concerns about his qualifications. The move comes more than a year after senators questioned his lack of technical experience during his confirmation hearing.

The dismissal, reported on 19 November 2026, comes amid major technology outages across the United States and a wider White House personnel reshuffle. However, the administration has not publicly confirmed the precise reason for his removal, despite widespread media speculation.

Sean Cairncross's Qualifications Questioned

Cairncross is a Republican lawyer and political strategist whose career has largely involved government management and party operations rather than technical cybersecurity. Before becoming national cyber director, he served as chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee, advised Trump's first White House chief of staff and led the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

His qualifications became a central issue during a Senate confirmation hearing on 5 June 2025. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego questioned whether Cairncross's political and management experience adequately prepared him to oversee national cybersecurity policy.

In written responses published in the official Senate record, Cairncross acknowledged: 'While I do not have a technical cybersecurity background, I have experience handling cyber-related issues regarding cyberattacks on the organisations I have run, federal international and national security experience, and deep management expertise.'

He argued that his leadership experience and ability to work with technical specialists would help him manage the office. Senator Elissa Slotkin also challenged proposed federal cybersecurity budget cuts, warning about the consequences of inadequate preparation for major infrastructure disruptions.

Despite these concerns, the Senate confirmed Cairncross by 59 votes to 35 on 2 August 2025.

Why Was Sean Cairncross Fired?

According to multiple media reports, administration sources attributed Cairncross's removal to concerns about his cybersecurity credentials. CBS News also reported that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller had wanted him removed for some time because he questioned his expertise.

However, Axios initially described the departure as amicable, reporting that Cairncross wanted to leave before an incoming Democratic-controlled Senate complicated the appointment of a permanent successor.

Cairncross publicly praised Trump following his departure and highlighted the administration's work on cybersecurity and emerging technologies. His dismissal followed widespread technical disruptions, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on 13 November.

A Congressional Research Service report said the aviation incident affected 17 of the FAA's 22 air traffic control centres. However, officials have not established that the disruptions were connected or resulted from coordinated cyberattacks.

There is also no verified evidence that Cairncross's decisions caused the outages.

Who Is Kirsten Davies, Cairncross' Replacement?

According to recent reports, Kirsten Davies, previously the Pentagon's chief information officer, has been selected as acting national cyber director. Unlike Cairncross, Davies has held senior technology and cybersecurity leadership positions over the course of her career, at companies including Unilever, Estée Lauder and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Her appointment follows the administration's reported concerns about the qualifications required to oversee national cybersecurity policy. A permanent replacement will require Senate confirmation, leaving the White House facing another appointment process as Democrats prepare to control the chamber in January 2027.