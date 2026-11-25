A federal magistrate judge has accused the Trump administration of bringing about the very threat it long warned against, likening its prosecution of two former FBI officials to a horror movie in which the danger comes from inside the house.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui of Washington, DC, issued the written order on Tuesday, 24 November, ABC News reported.

It sets out his reasons for dismissing the case against Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides earlier this month. In it, he tied the case to what he called a public command from the president.

A Threat Traced to the President

'For years, the administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real,' Faruqui wrote. 'Only the call is coming from inside the house,' he added, naming 'the White House' as the source.

He described 'the slapdash prosecution of Ms Floris and Mr Benavides in response to a public command from the President', saying it demonstrated 'a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration'.

Citing the department's own commitment to 'Independence and Impartiality', he wrote: 'This prosecution is a betrayal of these values.'

A Prosecution That Failed To Establish Probable Cause

Prosecutors accused the pair, both former senior FBI officials, of lying to Congress in 2023 about their knowledge of FBI investigations involving Hunter Biden, including the bureau's handling of a laptop reportedly left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. They were charged by criminal complaint, not grand jury indictment.

Faruqui dismissed the complaint on 2 November, the day before the midterm elections, finding that prosecutors had failed to establish probable cause. It was not an acquittal or a finding of innocence. 'Without motive, without direct evidence, I have nothing,' he said.

He noted that the Justice Department announced the charges on 23 October, 11 days before the elections. 'I will not bury my head in the sand and pretend that I cannot read a calendar,' he said.

An FBI agent testified that Director Kash Patel ordered the investigation. It opened the day after Trump's July speech alleging widespread election fraud and corruption within the FBI under the Biden administration, ABC News reported.

A Pattern of Collapsing Prosecutions in Washington

Faruqui described the case as one of several politicised prosecutions brought by the US attorney's office in Washington during Trump's second term. 'This case is not a one-off mistake. This court has seen a line of botched, politicized cases where the government has rushed to charge cases, only to have them fall apart,' he wrote.

'If a high-profile case like this is so poorly executed, what can the public expect in the run-of-the-mill case with far fewer resources and oversight?' he asked. The Justice Department said after the 2 November dismissal that it 'disagrees with the Magistrate's decision'.

It did not immediately respond to ABC News's request for comment on the written order.

Prosecutors could still seek a grand jury indictment, but Faruqui's order makes clear that he believes the prosecution was driven by political pressure from the highest levels of government.