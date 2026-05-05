Reports say the Pima County Sheriff's Department is still patrolling the area around Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, while also keeping watch near Nancy Guthrie's own neighbourhood. The move follows complaints linked to public attention around the case, including concerns about a YouTuber causing disruption.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since 1 February 2026, when investigators say she was abducted from her Tucson-area home in the middle of the night. Authorities have not publicly named a suspect, and the case remains active with FBI support, DNA work and fresh public appeals shaping the next stage of the search.

Why Sheriff Patrols Continue Near Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's Area

The visible sheriff presence near Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's neighbourhood appears to be about public safety, not a new accusation against the couple. Deputies were still patrolling the couple's area on 4 May, after earlier patrols returned in mid-April to deal with safety concerns in neighbourhoods connected to the case.

That distinction matters. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have faced intense public attention because of their family connection. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in February that Nancy Guthrie's family members, including spouses, had been cleared as suspects. Nanos described the family as cooperative victims, adding that suggestions otherwise were 'wrong' and 'cruel.'

A statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos on the Nancy Guthrie Investigation: pic.twitter.com/YfhQSPkrFJ — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 16, 2026

More Than 300 New Tips, but No Public Suspect

The patrols come as investigators continue to review a large volume of information. More than 300 new tips had been sent to 88-CRIME over the previous month. Sheriff Nanos has urged the public not to assume the case has gone cold, saying: 'We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us.'

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it remained 'fully committed' to the investigation and was working closely with the FBI. The office also said DNA and video analysis were underway, with laboratories across the country supporting the work. Authorities urged people with credible information to contact 88-CRIME or the FBI, noting that even small details may matter.

DNA Testing Remains Central to the Nancy Guthrie Case

The FBI is analysing a potentially important DNA sample recovered from Nancy Guthrie's home, after it was sent from a private Florida laboratory working with the sheriff's department. The sample was described as difficult because earlier DNA material had to be separated before investigators could isolate what might be useful.

DNA from gloves found a few miles from Nancy's home did not match entries in CODIS, the national DNA database. The gloves were said to resemble those worn by a masked man seen on surveillance footage near the time of the disappearance. Authorities also said additional DNA from the residence was still being analysed.

The Family Remains Under Pressure as Search Continues

For Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni and the wider Guthrie family, the continuing patrols show how the investigation has spread beyond Nancy's home. Their neighbourhood has become a focus not because police have announced new suspicions, but because public interest has spilt into private streets.

That public pressure has unfolded while the family continues to plead for Nancy's return. Nancy's loved ones increased the reward for her recovery to $1 million (£752,000), while authorities continued to ask for tips through 88-CRIME and the FBI line. Investigators have also reviewed possible electronic signals linked to Nancy's pacemaker alongside video and physical evidence.

What Is Happening There Now?

For now, the answer appears to be a mix of law enforcement caution, community protection and an investigation still searching for a decisive break. Sheriff patrols remain in the area because the case has drawn unwanted attention to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's neighbourhood, while the central mystery remains Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Sheriff Nanos has confirmed that no public suspect has been identified. DNA analysis remains ongoing, and tips are still being reviewed. The reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery stands at $1 million (£752,000).