Post Malone has postponed the opening stretch of his joint 2026 stadium run with Jelly Roll, cancelling six dates in the process, after saying he needs more time to finish his next album.

The decision affects shows in El Paso, Waco, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Tampa and Oxford, and follows speculation online that the move was tied to backlash around Jelly Roll's politics.

Post Malone Says Tour Delay Is About Time, Not Jelly Roll

In his Instagram Stories announcement, Post Malone, whose legal name is Austin Richard Post, framed the decision as a matter of logistics rather than politics.

'Looking at the upcoming schedule after stagecoach, I came to the realisation that what we were trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up,' the 30‑year‑old wrote. 'Truth is, I promised y'all beautiful people new music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts.'

He went on to say the team 'ain't ready for tour just yet', adding that he would push the tour back by around three weeks to get the record done.

He apologised directly to those who had bought tickets for the affected dates, saying he had been looking forward to 'going nuts' with them.

The cancellations come as he prepares to release The Eternal Buzz, his seventh studio album, which he has teased as a sprawling double project of around 40 tracks.

Yet the timing is impossible to ignore. Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, has been under heavy fire online for months over what many see as a clear public lean to the American right.

Jelly Roll's MAGA Lurch Hangs Over Post Malone's Plans

Over the last year, Jelly Roll's name has migrated from country radio playlists to US political arguments.

He has appeared publicly with Donald Trump at a UFC event, joined Kid Rock's Rock The Country festival, which critics describe as openly MAGA‑coded, and declined to denounce Trump‑era immigration policies when given the chance on a highly watched awards stage, according to US coverage of the row.

For some Post Malone fans, it has turned a fun, beer‑soaked country‑rap tour into a referendum on Trumpism.

Officially, Post Malone has pushed back against the suggestion that Jelly Roll's politics are behind the six lost dates. The statement he chose to share focused entirely on over‑commitment, creative deadlines and the reality that his schedule 'isn't really lining up.'

As of this writing, there is no direct evidence in the material published so far that he has broken with Jelly Roll, and no promoter has put ticket sales data on the record.

Fans Accuse Post Malone of Excuses and Bad Faith

If Post Malone had hoped for sympathy as he juggles tour logistics and studio deadlines, the early response suggests he misread parts of his own fanbase.

On Reddit and Instagram, comments under news of the cancellations were pointed. One user wrote: 'I'm sorry? You're pushing back a tour bc you didn't finish your new music? How are you going to know any of it for the tour? Kind of sounds like the music is being rushed too. Only postponing by 3 weeks? Posty used to be good, smh.'

Another skipped the creative‑process argument altogether and went straight for what they saw as the economic reality. 'I'm not even getting into the MAGA of it all; I just would have more respect for these artists if they were upfront and said "Hey. This didn't pan out like we expected and we haven't filled enough seats." Everyone making up a different b******* excuse is annoying lol.'

A third commenter tried to link the tour's fortunes to a broader cost‑of‑living squeeze and the optics of luxury entertainment in that climate. 'This is a result of not reading the room. People are poor, can't afford food, social services are getting gutted left & right, and you are touring with a MAGA artist. We need to be a little smarter, Mr. Malone.'

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Others were even blunter, suggesting that the problem was not time management so much as toxic branding. 'If he stopped touring with Jelly and had a different opener, he would sell tickets just fine,' one Instagram user argued. Another summed it up more cynically: 'In other words, "I partnered with Jelly Roll, and now I can't sell tickets".'

For some, the frustration went beyond this specific pairing and tipped into a wider irritation with what they view as flaky behaviour from major stars. One critic lumped Post Malone in with other touring celebrities and snapped: 'The excuses for these artists are annoying as f***. "I'm not ready yet. I'm still making music." Then don't f****** plan a tour, you a******.'

The Big A-- Stadium Tour Part 2 was meant to extend a lucrative US stadium run that has turned Post Malone and Jelly Roll into one of the more unlikely double-acts in American pop and country.

The pair, who have shared festival stages and released music together, were due to return to huge venues this summer after earlier dates sold strongly.

Now, shows in El Paso, Waco, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Tampa and Oxford have disappeared from the schedule, and fans are trying to work out whether this is simply a case of poor planning or a quiet retreat from a politically radioactive partnership.