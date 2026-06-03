Four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, the FBI is now weighing powerful new technology tools that one expert claims could finally unlock the mystery of her disappearance and expose the suspect at the centre of the Nancy Guthrie case.

Morgan Wright, chief executive of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, said he believes the next real movement in the case may come not from a witness stepping forward, but from investigators finding a better way to read the evidence they already have.

Expert Says Nancy Guthrie Case May Be Solved By 'Something Technical'

According to Fox News Digital, FBI sources have recently discussed bringing in additional 'tech tools' to push the Nancy Guthrie investigation forward, although officials have refused to spell out what those might be. That secrecy has left room for informed guesswork from specialists who work on cold and complex cases.

Morgan Wright, CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, is convinced the breakthrough, if it comes, will not be from a dramatic confession or a chance sighting, but from data.

'The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with — new ways of analysing data,' he told Fox News Digital. 'I'm looking at the video, the video forensics, signals analysis, blockchain kind of stuff.'

Wright, who also edits and hosts the Crime: Reconstructed Substack and podcast, believes investigators are now circling three main avenues. First is video forensics, which can enhance publicly known or previously unseen footage to sharpen detail around a suspect's movements or vehicle.

Second is signals analysis, which may include combing through mobile phone records or advertising‑related location data.

Third is blockchain analysis, which could, in theory, unmask whoever was behind ransom or extortion attempts linked to the case and determine whether those efforts were genuine or opportunistic noise.

How Technology Has Already Shaped The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

It would not be the first time technology has driven the search for Nancy Guthrie. Investigators have already pushed into territory that would have sounded like science fiction not so long ago.

Authorities deployed a Bluetooth‑detecting device by helicopter over Guthrie's neighbourhood, hoping to pick up a signal from her pacemaker. The idea was simple enough: if the device was still transmitting, it might narrow the search to a particular area.

Whether that flight produced any useful lead has not been confirmed publicly, but the fact the attempt was made underlines how determined investigators are to mine every digital trace.

A device to detect emissions from Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker is among the tools investigators are using as their search for her continues into its third week, law enforcement sources told CBS News.



The high-tech tracking tool, called a "signal sniffer," has been mounted on a… pic.twitter.com/8gqgU6WCWW — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 16, 2026

Detectives also turned to Google for help recovering footage from Nancy's missing Nest doorbell camera, despite the device apparently not having an active cloud subscription. According to Fox News, that work yielded images of a masked man near the property both on the night of the suspected abduction and several weeks earlier.

Those fragments of video, combined with the blood trail left outside the home, have shaped much of the expert commentary about what likely happened in the driveway.

'The blood trail stops at the edge of the driveway,' Wright said. 'So we know there was a car.'

He argues that the suspect's strange struggle with the doorbell camera is not a minor detail but a key behavioural clue. In his reading, the device was not removed to hide the intruder's already‑covered face, but to prevent the camera capturing the make, model or number plate of the vehicle used to remove Nancy from the scene.

Lone Attacker Theory Dominates The Nancy Guthrie Case

Despite the scale of the search and the more than $1.2 million (£890,000) reward on offer, no credible suspect has emerged and no one has claimed the cash. That, in Wright's view, supports the idea that only one person was involved.

'Since Nancy disappeared, only one person has turned up on video,' he noted. 'I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person.'

He acknowledges that investigative genetic genealogy — the same technique that has cracked a series of long‑cold US cases — could still come into play. But he is blunt that it would not qualify as 'new tech' in 2026, and he clearly expects the more contemporary tools of data analysis to deliver first.

So far, none of these theories has been publicly confirmed by the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and there is no official indication that a suspect has been identified.

FBI Tech Push Meets Local Frustration And Outside Criticism

Behind the scenes, tensions around the Nancy Guthrie case have been rising. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously admitted that the Guthrie family are 'frustrated' by the lack of answers, even as he insists that his detectives, bolstered by federal partners, will get there in the end.

'My team, I've said all along, they're gonna solve this,' Nanos told People magazine. 'I fully 100% believe that. ... When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes a while.'

Not everyone shares his confidence. Former Navy SEAL and FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam has been openly critical of the way the local investigation has been handled, telling NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight that he believes Nanos is 'in over his head' and 'making it up as he goes along'.

Gilliam has also pointed to reports that the Guthrie family have spent around $500,000 (£371,000) on private investigators as evidence of eroding faith in the official probe. In his view, effective leadership would welcome outside expertise into a unified effort rather than allow parallel investigations and volunteer groups to grow up around the case.

'That's a very dangerous thing,' he warned, suggesting such fragmentation could set an unhelpful precedent for future high‑profile disappearances.

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For now, the Nancy Guthrie investigation remains very much open. The FBI and local authorities are still urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, and the promise of more than $1.2 million (£890,000) in reward money hangs in the air alongside the prospect of sophisticated new data tools.

Nancy, the 83‑year‑old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on 1 February 2026 after what investigators describe as a suspected abduction from her Arizona home.

The case has drawn intense national attention in the US, not only because of her daughter's profile but because, despite helicopters, doorbell footage and a seven‑figure reward, there is still no named suspect and no clear explanation of what happened that night.