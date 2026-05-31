Singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday 23 April 2026 as prosecutors revealed that a 'significant amount' of child sexual abuse material was found on a mobile phone allegedly belonging to him. The disclosure came during a procedural hearing in the high-profile case surrounding the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a killing that prosecutors say could ultimately expose the musician to either life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

The latest hearing took place exactly one year after Celeste was last known to be alive. The teenager was allegedly seen arriving at D4vd's rented Hollywood Hills home on 23 April 2025, according to investigators. Prosecutors later charged the singer with murder, mutilation of human remains and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. D4vd has pleaded not guilty and continues to deny the allegations.

The hearing itself was not the expected preliminary examination. Instead, it served as a status conference as lawyers on both sides grappled with what prosecutors described as an enormous volume of evidence. Authorities say more than 40 terabytes of material must be reviewed and disclosed to the defence, including data recovered from phones, computers, tablets and cloud storage accounts.

Only around 30% of that material has so far been handed over, according to prosecutors. The sheer scale of the evidence has already raised questions about how quickly the case can move towards trial.

Case Expands Beyond Murder Allegations

One of the most striking developments emerged when prosecutors disclosed the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material on D4vd's iPhone. They told the court the content would be subjected to forensic analysis as investigators continue examining digital evidence.

The allegation adds another deeply troubling dimension to a case that has already attracted intense public scrutiny. However, prosecutors did not publicly detail the nature of the material or explain how it may relate to the homicide investigation.

Court proceedings also revealed that three investigative grand juries reviewed aspects of the case between November and February. Prosecutors said those proceedings were intended to compel testimony rather than seek criminal indictments.

Inside the courtroom, D4vd appeared in handcuffs and an orange jail uniform before being unshackled by a deputy. He remains in custody without bail as legal proceedings continue.

The court is expected to reconvene to determine whether a preliminary hearing can proceed as scheduled. At that stage, prosecutors would need to present enough evidence to persuade a judge that the case should move forward to trial.

Investigation Intensifies After Autopsy Findings

Public attention around the case sharpened dramatically after the release of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's autopsy report a day before the hearing.

According to the findings, the teenager died from 'multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s),' with the manner of death classified as homicide. The report described stab wounds to the abdomen and chest and stated that her remains were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators further noted that the body had been dismembered into several parts. Fragments of blue plastic material were reportedly embedded within cut surfaces, a detail likely to draw significant attention as forensic evidence is presented in court.

The report also recorded presumptive positive findings for benzodiazepines and methamphetamine/MDMA in Celeste's system.

Her family, speaking through legal representatives, said they were 'absolutely devastated' by the medical examiner's conclusions and requested privacy while processing the findings.

Importantly, the autopsy report itself does not directly connect D4vd to Celeste's death. Prosecutors maintain that their case rests on a combination of forensic and digital evidence gathered during a seven-month investigation.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell defended investigators against criticism regarding the pace and secrecy of the inquiry.

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'I want to be clear about something — my duty is not to fuel speculation, it's to deliver justice,' McDonnell said. He argued that the lengthy gap between the teenager's death and the discovery of her remains complicated evidence collection and required investigators to proceed cautiously.

The case marks a staggering fall for a performer who rose to prominence through TikTok, where he amassed nearly four million followers and built a rapidly growing music career. At the time investigators discovered Celeste's remains in September, D4vd had been travelling on his 'Withered' world tour. Several scheduled performances, including shows in Los Angeles and