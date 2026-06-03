Brazilian police are investigating the death of Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, the art-world commentator and influencer better known by her online persona 'Jerry Gogosian', after she was found dead in a hotel room in São Paulo.

Helphenstein, 40, was discovered on 31 May at the Rosewood São Paulo, where she had reportedly been recovering from plastic surgery. Local authorities have classified the case as a suspicious death and ordered forensic examinations, including toxicology testing, to determine how she died.

The news has drawn attention across the international art world, where Helphenstein became known for her satirical commentary on collectors, galleries and the contemporary art market. Through her Jerry Gogosian social media accounts, the Art Smack podcast and the Jerry Report newsletter, she built a large following and became one of the most recognisable online commentators on the contemporary art market.

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Investigation Under Way

According to Brazilian broadcaster Globo, hotel staff entered Helphenstein's room after concerns were raised when she stopped responding to phone calls. A man identified in local reports as her plastic surgeon alerted hotel management after being unable to reach her.

Police reportedly found an empty vodka bottle, broken glass and unidentified pills in the room. Globo reported that the surgeon told investigators he had previously taken Helphenstein to hospital following a suspected overdose and alleged that she had been using substances while recovering in Brazil.

The Rosewood São Paulo confirmed Helphenstein's death and said it was cooperating with the police investigation. Local reports also stated that a complaint involving alleged drunken behaviour by Helphenstein and companions had been recorded at the hotel on the evening before her death.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities have not announced any findings from the forensic examination.

Who Was Jerry Gogosian?

Helphenstein launched the Jerry Gogosian Instagram account anonymously in 2018. The name combined those of prominent art critic Jerry Saltz and influential art dealer Larry Gagosian.

The account gained popularity for its satirical posts about the contemporary art market, often poking fun at collectors, dealers, artists and industry trends. By the time Helphenstein publicly revealed her identity in 2020, the account had developed a substantial following among art professionals and enthusiasts.

ALERT: American art influencer found dead in her hotel room after traveling to Brazil for plastic surgery.



Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, 40, who is from California, is known as Jerry Gogosian online, was found dead by her surgeon in her 5-star hotel room.



Hilde’s plastic surgeon… pic.twitter.com/zceFpnQLNX — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 2, 2026

Despite indicating last year that she intended to scale back the Jerry Gogosian brand, Helphenstein remained active online until her death.

In a video posted to Instagram hours before her death, Helphenstein joked about embracing one's 'inner rich woman', offering humorous advice about luxury lifestyles and extravagant problems. The video was one of the last posts published on her account before her death.

Influence Beyond Social Media

Helphenstein's influence extended beyond online commentary. In 2020, she drew attention for amplifying allegations of sexual misconduct within the art industry. She later expanded into curation, overseeing a Sotheby's auction in 2022 and signing with United Talent Agency's Fine Arts division in 2024.

Last year, Helphenstein indicated that she intended to gradually step back from the social media persona that had made her famous. However, she remained active online and continued publishing commentary on developments within the art market.

Police in São Paulo said forensic and toxicology tests are continuing as investigators work to establish the circumstances of Helphenstein's death. No official cause of death has yet been announced.