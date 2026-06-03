Federal investigators are turning to new video forensics technology in Arizona as they press ahead with the Nancy Guthrie kidnap investigation, hoping upgraded tools can finally identify the unknown suspect seen on the 84‑year‑old's front stoop the night she vanished, according to Fox News Digital.

The search for Guthrie has been ongoing as investigators sift through evidence to determine what happened to the missing pensioner. Guthrie disappeared from her home in Pima County, Arizona, and the local sheriff's office brought in the FBI as concerns grew that she had been kidnapped. Officials have released only limited details, but the case has drawn national attention, partly because of the door‑area footage showing a figure at her front door shortly before she went missing.

How The Case Turned To New Tools

In a recent interview about the case, Morgan Wright, chief executive and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, told Fox News Digital that he expects any breakthrough to come from technology rather than a traditional tip off. Speaking to reporter Mike Ruiz, Wright said he understood that the FBI was bringing in 'new tools' to work the case, although specific systems have not been publicly detailed.

'The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with, new ways of analysing data,' Wright told Fox News Digital. He said he was looking in particular at 'the video, the video forensics, signals analysis, blockchain kind of stuff', and suggested that if he had to classify potential answers, they would 'come out of one of those three buckets'.

Nothing in Wright's comments confirms precisely what the FBI is deploying. Even the description of 'new tools' is second‑hand, relayed by Ruiz rather than set out by the Bureau, and there has been no technical briefing from federal officials.

What is clear is the focus on images. Wright said he strongly believes that video footage is what will ultimately help solve the case, an assessment he repeated in a clip of the interview shared on X. In other words, investigators are working on the assumption that the pixels already in their possession may contain the answer, if they can be sharpened and searched in the right way.

Front Stoop Footage In Focus

When it comes to the front stoop suspect, Wright pointed to video forensics as a likely game changer. The tools in use could enhance the short clip of the person seen on Guthrie's front step on the night she went missing, he suggested, while also being applied to other footage that has not been made public.

According to Fox News Digital's account, the technology could help expose more detail about the suspect or a vehicle linked to that person. In practice, that might mean clarifying facial features, clothing, gait or number plates, although those specifics have not been confirmed by law enforcement. What has been confirmed is that investigators are 'still working through evidence', in the words of the original report, and that they see video as a central piece of the case.

Parallel tools are also on the table. Wright acknowledged that investigative genetic genealogy, using DNA and family history databases to match an unknown profile, remains 'a viable option' that could identify a suspect. He noted, however, that such methods are not 'new' in 2026, which is why he sees the cutting edge elsewhere, in data‑heavy analysis of footage and digital traces.

There is, at this stage, no indication that genetic genealogy has been used in the Guthrie investigation, and no official has confirmed the existence of actionable DNA.

Sheriff Says Case Alive

While outside experts discuss the possibilities, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has kept a relatively low public profile on the probe. The department has remained quiet on specific leads and timelines, but Sheriff Chris Nanos has underlined that the investigation is active.

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Last month, Nanos addressed the Guthrie family directly in an interview with local station KGUN TV. 'They just need to know that we're not giving up,' he said, a brief message intended to counter any suggestion that the trail is fading.

Federal agencies have not held major press conferences or published detailed timelines. Instead, the picture is of a slow, methodical case built on footage, signals and other technical threads, much of it shielded from public view so as not to compromise what investigators have found.

For Guthrie's relatives, investigators say the core message has not shifted: the search for answers is ongoing and the case is far from closed. Whether the enhanced front stoop footage and the FBI's newer analytical tools can turn that effort into an arrest remains an open question.