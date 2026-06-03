Prince William is reportedly 'sickened' by claims that Meghan Markle may be preparing Diana‑inspired fashion and Netflix projects, with insiders suggesting he fears his late mother's legacy is being turned into a commercial opportunity by Harry and Meghan.

Next summer marks 30 years since Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris, an anniversary once expected to bring William and Harry back together in shared remembrance. Instead, according to claims in Closer, the brothers' long‑running rift has reportedly deepened amid reports that Harry, now based in California, is developing a major Diana tribute with Netflix, with Meghan said to be taking a central role. None of these plans has been formally announced by Netflix or the Sussexes, so all such talk remains unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.

Meghan Markle And The Netflix Row

The latest friction, as described by Closer, centres on two intertwined ideas. First, that Harry is 'quietly forging ahead' with a filmed celebration of Diana's life ahead of the August anniversary. Second, that Meghan Markle is not just involved but increasingly being framed, and framing herself, in Diana's image.

An unnamed insider quoted by Closer claims William 'has hit the roof' over conversations that Harry and Meghan are assembling a Netflix tribute. The source characterises William's view bluntly, alleging he is 'convinced it's another chance for his money crazed brother and sister in law to turn a profit'.

According to the same account, William believes any official commemoration of Diana should be led by the Palace. Diana remained a Princess of the United Kingdom at the time of her death and was still a working royal, so, in his view, 'it's the domain of the Crown'. The insider adds that William feels Harry is 'overstepping in a big way' and has vowed to do 'whatever it takes' to stop a potential deal.

Those are anonymous claims about private conversations between senior royals and cannot be independently checked. There has been no formal response from Kensington Palace, and the Sussexes' representatives have not commented on the record.

Fashion Line Rumours And Diana Comparisons

Overlaying the Netflix speculation is a separate but closely related complaint. In the United States, reports have suggested Meghan Markle could launch a fashion line inspired by Princess Diana's style, following a recent appearance in Switzerland that drew strong visual comparisons.

During that trip, Meghan stepped away from her usual neutral palette and wore a calf‑length lilac pencil dress, described by Closer as 'almost identical' to an outfit Diana wore on a similar visit in the 1990s. Royal watchers highlighted the echoes. For supporters, it was a respectful nod. For critics, it was another example of Meghan 'playing Diana'.

The insider quoted by Closer says William was 'already disgusted' by talk of a Diana inspired fashion brand and feels it is 'so obvious that she's trying to play at being Diana 2.0'. The same source goes further, claiming, 'In his eyes, everything Meghan touches becomes commercialised, and the thought of his mother's memory being packaged into entertainment so they can line their pockets is deeply upsetting for him.'None of this language has been used by William in public. It reflects one side of a private briefing battle that has surrounded the brothers for years.

Who Gets To Shape Diana's Legacy?

Back in 2017, long before the Sussexes left royal life, William and Harry appeared together in the BBC documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, a joint project marking 20 years since her death. At the time, proceeds were reportedly donated to charity and neither brother was paid.

According to Closer's source, Harry has since 'bristled' at the idea that William sees himself as gatekeeper of their mother's story. The insider suggests Harry would 'deny that it's about money' and resents any suggestion his older brother has 'some sort of monopoly' on Diana's memory. In that telling, Harry has argued there can 'never be too much Diana in the world' and has previously floated the idea of teaming up again, only to receive no response.

With that route apparently closed, the same source says it 'makes sense that he'd go his own way' and that it is 'a given that Meghan will be heavily involved if this deal does go ahead'. Harry is said to maintain a shrine to Diana in his Montecito home and to feel a strong responsibility to highlight her humanitarian work, which he reportedly believes is overshadowed by royal drama and conspiracy theories about her death.

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The insider also described the emotional context. 'Next year will mark three decades since they lost Diana, and he says in some moments it feels as though it just happened yesterday, the pain is still so deep,' the source tells Closer. From that perspective, bringing Meghan into any tribute is presented not as cynical branding but as a reflection of the way Harry sees her, as 'a modern version of his beloved mother' whose involvement he 'will absolutely want'.

Reports suggest that, if accurate, this last claim would be particularly difficult for William, who is said to believe Meghan is commercialising Diana's image.

Whether any Netflix project or fashion line actually materialises remains to be seen. What is clear from these accounts is that nearly 30 years after Diana's death, the question of who gets to tell her story is still being used to frame the distance between her sons.