The mythology of espionage leans on silenced pistols and numbered accounts, yet the real toolkit the CIA uses to turn foreigners into informants has often been stranger and far more human.

Former intelligence officers have told NBC News that money is rarely the main reason a foreign agent agrees to betray their country, though it reliably greases the wheels of the relationship.

The fuller picture, drawn from declassified court files and decades of first-hand accounts, shows case officers reaching for whatever a person quietly wants, from medical care to school fees to, in at least one documented case, Viagra. What the work rarely resembles is the tidy fiction of a spymaster pressing diamonds into a stranger's palm.

The Enduring Currency of the Recruitment Game

Officers in the human intelligence business often reduce motivation to a blunt shorthand: money, ideology, coercion, and ego. James Lawler, a former CIA officer who spent decades recruiting foreign spies, told the intelligence site SPYSCAPE that in his experience, money almost never stood alone as a motive. He described it instead as a means to an end, whether that meant educating a source's children, covering medical bills, or clearing a gambling debt.

The sums involved are usually more modest than fiction suggests. Barry Broman, another former CIA clandestine officer, said millionaire spies were very much the minority, and that most foreign assets drew a fixed monthly payment topped up with bonuses. The larger payouts tend to flow the other way, towards Americans recruited by hostile services, which helps explain why the money question cuts both ways in modern espionage.

That contrast shows up plainly in court records. Kevin Mallory, a former CIA case officer drowning in debt, was paid around £19,700 ($25,000) by Chinese intelligence before his conviction, according to prosecutors.

The agency has meanwhile taken its own pitch into the open, posting instructions in Mandarin, Farsi and Korean that invite disillusioned officials in China, Iran, and North Korea to make contact securely.

Four Blue Pills in the Afghan Highlands

The single most memorable inducement in the CIA's recent history surfaced in Afghanistan. In 2008 The Washington Post described a CIA officer handing an ageing Afghan chieftain four Viagra pills as a gift. The officer returned days later to an enthusiastic welcome and a wealth of detail about Taliban movements and supply routes, followed by a request for more pills.

Veteran officers cautioned that the drug was offered rarely, and only to older tribal patriarchs for whom it held particular appeal. It sat within a much longer menu of practical enticements, among them pocketknives, medicine or surgery for ailing relatives, school equipment, tooth extractions and travel visas. Robert Baer, a retired CIA officer, said the more common currency was healthcare, recalling one case in which the agency dangled the option of a heart bypass.

None of this was framed as coercion by the officers who described it. The logic, as one put it, was to meet a source's private need in a way that left little visible trace, since a sudden show of wealth could expose or even kill an informant. The craft lay in reading the person rather than simply opening a wallet.

Where the Diamonds Belong in the Story

The diamond imagery that clings to spy lore traces mainly to Robert Hanssen, and the detail is worth getting right. Hanssen was an FBI counterintelligence agent who spied for Moscow, not a foreign informant courted by the CIA.

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According to the FBI's affidavit, the KGB and its successor, the SVR, paid him more than £472,000 ($600,000) in cash and diamonds, with roughly £39,000 ($50,000) of that in stones, plus a further £630,000 ($800,000) held in escrow at a Moscow bank.

Hanssen himself asked for the gems. In his first approach to the KGB in 1985, he requested money and, as the Bureau's case file records, 'a few diamonds' for his children. So the diamonds belong to the story of Russia buying an American traitor, which is a very different transaction from the CIA persuading a foreign official to talk. Read against the documented record, the agency's own inducements skew practical rather than glittering.

Strip away the glamour, and the CIA's recruitment craft comes down to a patient reading of what a person needs, whether that proves to be a surgery, a school fee, or four little blue pills.