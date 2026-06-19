An international police operation has uncovered a disturbing web of online exploitation in which organised groups used content subscription platforms to control, market, and profit from women's s**ualised content.

The investigation, coordinated by Interpol and the and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), exposed what authorities described as sophisticated 'e-pimping' schemes that operated across borders and relied heavily on digital platforms to generate revenue while hiding the people pulling the strings behind the scenes.

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Hackathon Uncovers Hidden Exploitation Networks

The findings emerged from an Interpol-led four-day police hackathon that brought together investigators, analysts, and specialists from multiple countries. Participants examined large amounts of online data and identified networks suspected of exploiting women through subscription-based content services.

Authorities said the operation revealed how criminal groups have adapted traditional exploitation tactics to the digital age, allowing offenders to manage victims remotely while reaching customers worldwide.

Interpol's Director of Organised and Emerging Crime, David Caunter said the collaborative operation uncovered valuable intelligence on how content subscription platforms were being used to target vulnerable individuals.

He said, 'By bringing together officers for this collaborative approach, we have uncovered critical intelligence about how content subscription platforms are being weaponised to exploit vulnerable people. Every suspect and victim identification generates immediate investigative leads and strengthens our ability to dismantle these criminal networks and protect those at risk.'

Digital Exploitation Hidden Behind Screens

During Operation CyperProtect III, 34 suspicious cases, 18 suspect profiles and 27 potential victims were identified. The four-day hackathon had seven European countries participating, which were the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

Investigators found evidence suggesting that some women appearing to operate accounts independently were allegedly being controlled by organised groups.

These networks reportedly handled account management, customer communication, advertising, and financial transactions while taking a significant share of earnings. In some cases, authorities believe women were pressured or manipulated into producing content under exploitative conditions, per Interpol.

The discovery highlights how criminal organisations continue to embrace technology to expand illegal activities. INTERPOL has repeatedly warned that organised crime groups increasingly combine online tools, international recruitment methods, and financial networks to avoid detection.

Recent threat assessments have shown that criminal enterprises are becoming more interconnected, often blending cybercrime, fraud, and human exploitation into a single operation.

According to experts, the internet has made it easier for offenders to recruit victims, conceal identities, and move money across borders. While digital platforms can provide legitimate income opportunities, law enforcement agencies have become increasingly concerned that some are being exploited by criminal groups seeking to profit from vulnerable individuals.

New Business Model

The concept of 'e-pimping' reflects a shift from street-based exploitation to online-controlled operations. Instead of physically managing victims in one location, suspects can supervise multiple accounts from different countries using messaging apps, payment services, and subscription platforms. This creates significant challenges for investigators attempting to identify the individuals benefiting financially from the content.

Authorities have seen similar patterns in other forms of online crime. Interpol has documented cases where victims were trafficked or coerced into participating in digital schemes run by organised criminal groups.

Criminal networks often rely on layered financial systems, false identities, and international connections that make prosecutions more difficult.

The hackathon forms part of a wider international effort to combat exploitation facilitated by technology. Interpol and partner agencies have coordinated major operations targeting human trafficking, online abuse networks, and organised criminal enterprises operating through digital platforms. These efforts have resulted in hundreds of arrests and the identification of large numbers of potential victims worldwide.