Organisers of one of London's largest celebrations of Ghanaian culture have denied online claims that a stabbing caused Ghana Party in the Park to end early after a crowd crush near the entrance left 23 people requiring medical attention.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident began shortly after 6pm on Saturday when a small fire near the entrance at Copthall Playing Fields in Barnet forced organisers to close the gates temporarily. As thousands of ticket holders continued to arrive, the crowd outside the entrance continued to grow before surging into the bag-search area when the gates reopened.

Officers said speculation circulating on social media that the festival had been halted because of a stabbing was 'entirely inaccurate', confirming the injuries resulted from overcrowding. A total of 23 people received assistance from emergency services or the event medical team, while three people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire and Gate Closure Led to Crowd Crush

Police said firefighters attended the small fire before the entrance was reopened. When people were allowed back into the venue, the crowd moved rapidly through the security area, causing several festival-goers to fall as the entrance became heavily congested.

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Officers worked alongside security staff to form a protective barrier around people on the ground while paramedics treated the injured. The Metropolitan Police said officers also provided initial medical care, including CPR, before ambulance crews and firefighters joined the multi-agency response.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 6.08pm and dispatched ambulance crews, fast-response cars, its Hazardous Area Response Team and London's Air Ambulance. Nine people were assessed by ambulance crews before three patients were taken to hospital.

Videos shared on social media showed large crowds pushing towards the entrance as emergency services responded. The footage prompted widespread online speculation that a stabbing had occurred before police publicly clarified that the injuries had resulted from the crowd crush.

A serious incident has been declared at ‘Ghana party’ in London, 3 taken to hospital after a stampede took place at the overcrowded event.



Organisers were forced to end the event early. pic.twitter.com/fy3caZXemk — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) August 2, 2026

Police and Organisers Reject False Rumours

The Metropolitan Police quickly issued a public statement rejecting the online claims.

'Speculation about a stabbing is inaccurate,' the force said, confirming officers had responded to an overcrowding incident at the entrance.

Officers are at Copthall Playing Fields where Ghana Party in the Park has been cancelled after an overcrowding issue at the entrance saw several people sustain non-life threatening injuries.



Speculation about a stabbing is inaccurate. Please help us by avoiding the area. — Barnet MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBarnet) August 1, 2026

Festival organisers later issued a similar statement, saying the decision to close the event had been taken solely on health and safety grounds following discussions with the emergency services.

Organisers added that there had been 'no incidents of stabbing and deaths as being speculated' and said the safety of attendees, performers, staff, contractors and partners remained their priority.

Festival Ends Early After Emergency Response

Established in 2005, Ghana Party in the Park is regarded as one of the largest celebrations of Ghanaian culture outside Ghana, attracting between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors each year for live music, food, fashion and community events. This year's festival, also promoted as ShattaFest UK, was headlined by Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Eighteen-year-old attendee Kieran Turnbull told The Sun he saw crowds pushing through the entrance after the gates reopened, with injured festival-goers later being carried away on stretchers as medics responded.

Barnet Council confirmed the festival ended early following the overcrowding incident, while police said the site was cleared without further disruption. Authorities are expected to review the crowd management measures and entrance procedures before future editions of the festival are considered.