The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is continuing its impressive box-office run, with the latest instalment in Lionsgate's dystopian franchise heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as the film to beat.

Starring Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, the prequel has attracted considerable attention since its theatrical debut, delivering a strong opening and outperforming several competing releases. Its success has also extended to the UK, where the film secured an impressive opening weekend.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the sixth instalment in the franchise adapts Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, taking audiences back to Panem 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story.

How Much Did 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Earn at the UK Box Office?

According to Screen Daily, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned £9.9 million during its UK and Ireland opening weekend between 20 and 22 November 2026.

Including preview screenings, its cumulative takings reached approximately £13 million, securing the number one position on the regional box-office chart.

The UK Cinema Association reported a total of £13,046,963 for the film during the same reporting period, confirming its impressive performance.

The prequel comfortably outperformed its closest competitors, with A24's You Can See Everything opening in second place with £2.5 million.

Paramount's Ebenezer followed in third place with £2.3 million, while I Play Rocky collected approximately £504,000.

Meanwhile, India's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend secured fifth place with £338,000.

The strong opening made Sunrise on the Reaping the fourth-biggest UK-Ireland opening weekend of 2026 at the time of reporting.

'The Hunger Games' Prequel Leads Thanksgiving Box Office

The film's success has continued across the Atlantic, where it is expected to maintain its position at the top of the North American box office throughout Thanksgiving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sunrise on the Reaping opened with approximately $119 million (£90.8 million) domestically during its first weekend, contributing to an impressive worldwide debut of $225 million (£171.7 million).

For its second weekend, Lionsgate's production is projected to earn more than $85 million (£64.9 million) across the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, running from Wednesday through Sunday.

The film reportedly collected approximately $15.1 million (£11.5 million) on Wednesday, 25 November, as it continued playing in 4,018 North American cinemas.

Its performance follows an encouraging reception from audiences, with the prequel receiving an A- CinemaScore.

The latest figures also represent a significant achievement for the franchise, with the film recording the fifth-biggest opening in Lionsgate history.

Can 'Focker-In-Law' and 'Hexed' Challenge the Prequel?

Two major releases are competing for audience attention during the Thanksgiving holiday, although neither is currently expected to overtake Sunrise on the Reaping.

Universal and Paramount's comedy Focker-In-Law, starring Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, is projected to earn approximately $36 million (£27.5 million) across its five-day opening period.

Disney's animated fantasy Hexed is also entering cinemas, with its Thanksgiving forecast estimated at approximately $35 million (£26.7 million).

Both releases are expected to compete for second place, leaving the Hunger Games prequel with a considerable advantage.

What Is 'Sunrise on the Reaping' About?

Based on Collins' bestselling 2025 novel, the film revisits Panem during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he becomes one of the tributes selected to compete in the deadly competition.

The cast also features Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke and Ralph Fiennes. Joseph Zada takes over the role of Haymitch Abernathy, previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original film series.

With strong international earnings and considerable momentum heading into Thanksgiving, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is establishing itself as one of 2026's major theatrical releases.