Floyd Roger Myers Jr., the former child actor who once played young Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died suddenly on 29 October 2025 at his home in Maryland. He was 42. His mother, Renee Trice, confirmed that her son suffered a fatal heart attack early that morning after years of heart problems and three earlier cardiac incidents. She shared that she had spoken to him only hours before his death, unaware it would be their final conversation.

'Myers passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning from a heart attack at his home in Maryland', Trice said.

The news shocked fans who grew up watching him in the 1990s. Many remembered him as a talented and cheerful performer whose short yet bright career left a mark on television history.

Child Actor Star Loved by Many

Myers Jr. gained fame as a child in the early 1990s. He appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1992), where he portrayed a young version of Will Smith. That same year, he played young Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream, acting alongside Angela Bassett and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.

Fans admired his natural charm and warm screen presence. His performances earned praise for capturing innocence and energy that resonated with audiences. He later made a brief appearance in Young Americans (2000).

After stepping away from Hollywood, Myers focused on his family and local community. He co-founded The Fellaship Men's Group, a nonprofit that helps men 'lead, heal, and thrive'. He also mentored youth and led workshops encouraging leadership and resilience.

As of 2025, reports estimated Floyd Roger Myers Jr.'s net worth between $10,000 (£7,602.30) and $75,000 (£57,011.62). His earnings mainly came from early acting roles and later community work. Family fundraising efforts confirmed financial difficulties following his passing.

Floyd's Silent Health Battle

According to his mother, Myers died from a heart attack at home after years of battling heart disease. OnlyMyHealth reported that he had suffered three previous heart attacks within the past three years. In July 2023, he revealed on social media that he had been in a coma, writing, 'I'm beyond blessed and grateful to be alive!!'

His health struggles remained private, with few public updates. Trice said he had seemed stable a day before his death. However, recurring cardiac events indicated a chronic condition that may have stemmed from genetic or lifestyle factors.

Health expert Vivek Kumar said, 'Heart disease is not just an issue for older people... Myers's case is a stark reminder that even those in their early 40s can have severe cardiac events'. The World Health Organization has noted an increase in heart attacks among adults under 45 due to stress, obesity, and smoking.

Floyd's Final Days

In the days before his death, Myers appeared to be in good spirits. He spoke to his mother hours before his passing and spent time with his children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. Friends described him as a devoted father and a man who brought laughter wherever he went.

His sister, Tyree Trice, wrote on GoFundMe: 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr.... He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met'.

He remained active with The Fellaship Men's Group, mentoring and supporting others up until his final days.

How You Can Help Floyd's Family

Floyd's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and support his children. The fundraiser, created by his sister, set a target of $30,000 (£22,804.50). As of 30 October 2025, it had raised $3,144 (£2,389.91) — about 11% of the goal.

'This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy', Tyree wrote. 'All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time.'

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 November 2025. The family has requested privacy and encouraged fans to donate rather than send flowers.

Tributes have poured in online. One fan wrote, 'First things first, RIP younger Will'. Another said, '42 is far too young... sending love to his family and friends'.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr.'s death has left fans mourning the loss of a once bright child star whose kindness and spirit continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.