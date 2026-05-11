Nearly 100 days after Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson home, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation profiler says blood evidence proves she was alive when she was taken and that her abductor made enough mistakes to eventually be caught.

Jim Clemente, who spent 22 years with the FBI, told Fox News Digital that a concentration of round blood droplets near Guthrie's front door and a thinning trail toward her driveway tell a specific story. She aspirated blood and coughed it up with her face close to the ground, he said, which would not have happened if two people had been carrying her.

'We also know at least that she was alive at that time,' Clemente said.

Blood Pattern Points to a Single Abductor

The shape and direction of the droplets are critical. Round drops that fall straight down, with no directional spatter or 'cast off' pattern, indicate Guthrie was on her knees or the ground, not being dragged. The blood was confirmed as hers. The thinning trail suggests one person then picked her up and carried her, likely face up, to a waiting vehicle.

Clemente believes the abductor threatened Guthrie at her bedside with a gun, forced her downstairs, and that she fought back at the front door when she realised she was about to be taken.

'At the front door is where she realised he's going to take me and this is very dangerous and I should fight,' he said. 'And she did.'

The Suspect's Critical Errors

Despite appearing to have scouted the home in advance, the suspect was unprepared for Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera. He tried to block the lens with foliage from a potted plant before eventually smashing and removing the device. The FBI later recovered the footage with help from Google.

In the process of covering the camera, the suspect may have inadvertently exposed what appeared to be a tattoo on his wrist, Clemente said. His ski mask also left mustache hairs, eyelashes, and eyebrows exposed, increasing the chances that forensic evidence was shed at the scene.

'He is not a sophisticated offender,' Clemente said. 'He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I believe those mistakes will directly lead to his capture.'

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente says blood splatter on Nancy Guthrie's front porch shows she was still alive and coerced out of her home by a lone abductor — who isn't a "sophisticated criminal."



"He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I… pic.twitter.com/6VnsMyXgLQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2026

DNA Evidence Now With the FBI

An unidentified hair sample recovered from Guthrie's home was initially sent to a private lab in Florida used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. After 11 weeks, the lab forwarded it to the FBI for more advanced analysis. Relatives and workers with reason to be at the home have already provided voluntary DNA samples for elimination.

'If it is a hair from the offender, then it will lead to his identification,' Clemente said. 'They will have his name.'

A Family Still Waiting for Answers

Guthrie was last seen on 31 January 2026 when a family member dropped her off after dinner. Her pacemaker lost connection to her smartphone at 2:28 a.m. on 1 February. Her Nest doorbell camera had gone offline minutes earlier. Relatives found her missing later that morning after she didn't appear for church and discovered blood on her front porch.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on 9 May that investigators are getting closer to solving the case. The combined reward for information now exceeds $1.2 million (£940,000), including $1 million (£736,000) from the Guthrie family for their mother's recovery.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or Tucson's 88-Crime tip line at (520) 882-7463.