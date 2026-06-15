A fatal mid-air collision in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning claimed the lives of American singer Oliver Tree and Argentine YouTube creator Gaspi, raising questions about why they were travelling together and what they might have been filming. As Brazilian aviation authorities open a formal investigation into the crash, fans and media outlets are trying to piece together what brought the two prominent internet personalities onto the same helicopter, amid unconfirmed reports of a possible content collaboration.

The aircraft carrying the 32-year-old musician and the digital creator, whose name is Gasper Prim, collided with another helicopter. Five people aboard their flight and the lone pilot of the second aircraft perished in the disaster. CNN Brazil initially reported the deaths and confirmed the identities of the other victims.

UPDATE: YouTuber Gaspi was also killed in the Rio helicopter crash, according to local media https://t.co/VkAGNwZY8g pic.twitter.com/GwVLDi5FKt — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 14, 2026

Why An Unconfirmed Collaboration In Brazil Is Under Scrutiny

The American performer had been residing in the South American nation since the first week of June. According to reports, he recently performed a scheduled concert in São Paulo as part of his global tour. He instead opted to remain in Rio de Janeiro ahead of his upcoming July performances in Europe.

His continued presence in the coastal city was documented across his social media profiles. His final upload on Instagram featured a comedic video centring on the FIFA World Cup. The skit highlighted the football culture in Brazil, which remains the only nation to have won the tournament four times.

He filmed this segment alongside local Brazilian internet personality Iae Break. It was published with the caption, 'American for the first time in Brazil.' The exact reason for his subsequent helicopter flight alongside Gaspi remains unconfirmed.

According to the Hindustan Times, the group was likely gathering footage to support the singer's collaborations with Latin American creators. However, Gaspi's official online profiles contain no recent material featuring the American musician. Investigators have not yet found definitive proof that the two men were producing a joint project during the fatal journey.

🚨🇧🇷 Nuevas imágenes muestran los estragos del choque de dos helicópteros en Río de Janeiro, accidente en el que habrían perdido la vida el cantante estadounidense Oliver Tree y el youtuber argentino Gaspi.#Brasil #OliverTree #Gaspi pic.twitter.com/STg5i1OKKc — AnálisisTv (@AnalisisTVPlus) June 14, 2026

How An Electric Vehicle Fire Is Slowing The Crash Inquiry

The accident concluded when the falling wreckage crashed into a commercial car park for electric vehicles. Early reports indicated that the mid-air collision caused a large fire upon impact. Emergency response teams discovered that the blaze destroyed between 18 and 20 vehicles.

The Brazilian Air Force has assumed control of the ongoing forensic inquiry to determine the exact cause. They are operating alongside CENIPA and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency. The intense fire has severely degraded the surviving mechanical evidence found at the scene.

Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras provided an update to CNN Brazil. He confirmed that the helicopter transporting the two men was completely engulfed in flames. The extensive damage is preventing the immediate reconstruction of the crash sequence.

Read more Is YouTuber Gaspi Dead? Helicopter Crash in Rio de Janeiro Kills Six, Oliver Tree Named on Passenger List Is YouTuber Gaspi Dead? Helicopter Crash in Rio de Janeiro Kills Six, Oliver Tree Named on Passenger List

'Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary,' he stated. Contreiras further emphasised the necessity of digital evidence, noting, 'We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.'

Authorities are canvassing the surrounding districts to locate security footage of the airspace to map the exact flight trajectory before the fatal impact. The global fanbases of both digital creators continue to mourn the sudden loss, awaiting further details. A definitive timeline regarding the release of the final crash report has not yet been established.