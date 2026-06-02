Federal prosecutors in New York say a 53-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, warning in messages that he would carry out a 'bullet in the brain' execution at a future public appearance. The case, centred on what authorities describe as explicit online threats, has been filed in the Eastern District of New York, where the defendant, Justin Christopher Moore, now faces federal charges linked to an alleged plot to carry out a shocking execution of Trump.

The news came after a series of messages were allegedly submitted through the official White House website on 24 May, in which Moore is accused of outlining violent intentions towards Trump. According to the federal complaint, the messages were not anonymous. Moore reportedly included his full name, home address, email address and phone number each time, a detail that quickly drew investigators to his Brooklyn residence.

'Bullet in the brain': Man was plotting to kill Trump at rally in the next couple weeks, says 'piece of s—' president needed to be 'put down,' feds report https://t.co/ie5Cpi5v54 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 1, 2026

Man Accused of Plotting Trump's Execution Faces Federal Court Case

Court filings describe a string of threats that were both specific and repeated. In one message cited by prosecutors, Moore allegedly wrote that he was 'in the process of planning your execution' and would act at Trump's 'next public speaking engagement.' In others, he is said to have escalated the language further, threatening to use both a firearm and a knife.

Read more Cole Allen Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Assassination Of President Trump At Correspondents' Dinner Cole Allen Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Assassination Of President Trump At Correspondents' Dinner

Investigators say Moore tied his alleged motives to political grievances, including claims about government subsidies and homelessness in the United States. Those assertions appear in the complaint but remain untested in court. What is not in dispute is how quickly the messages triggered a response. By 25 May, federal agents had tracked Moore to his address, where they found him outside, pacing.

According to the complaint, officers approached him directly and referenced the online threats. Moore allegedly acknowledged sending them, replying 'Yeah, I did' when asked. He is also said to have admitted making threats against Vice President JD Vance and 'about 18 reps,' suggesting a wider pattern of behaviour that may yet be examined more closely as proceedings continue.

Moore was arrested and later arraigned on 26 May. A judge ordered that he remain in custody pending trial, citing what the court described as a 'serious danger' to the public if released. The detention order also points to the 'weight of evidence' as being strong, alongside concerns about his lack of stable employment and limited ties to the community.

Questions Remain Over Intent and Credibility

The case adds to a long-running challenge for US law enforcement agencies tasked with assessing threats against high-profile political figures. Not every online statement translates into credible intent, but prosecutors appear to be treating this instance with particular urgency, in part because of the level of detail and the suspect's apparent willingness to identify himself.

There are, however, elements that remain less clear. During the encounter with agents, Moore reportedly said he had not yet begun planning the attack, a statement that could become central to how the case is argued in court. It introduces a tension between the language of the threats and the question of capability or immediacy.

Further complexity comes from Moore's personal history. Reports presented in court indicate he has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to coverage by the New York Daily News. How that history may influence legal arguments around intent, responsibility or risk is likely to emerge in the coming hearings.

For now, the prosecution's case rests heavily on the digital trail and Moore's own alleged admissions. The inclusion of detailed personal information in the messages has already been noted by investigators as unusual, removing many of the barriers that typically slow threat identification.

Moore is scheduled to return to court on 9 June for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to expand on the evidence underpinning the charge that he 'knowingly and wilfully' threatened to take the life of a US president. Whether the court ultimately views the case as a credible plot or an unexecuted threat remains to be tested under scrutiny.