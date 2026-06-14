The hunt for missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie shifted sharply towards the US–Mexico border this week, after a volunteer group in northern Mexico said it received an anonymous tip on Wednesday claiming Guthrie's remains were buried in an unmarked grave near Nogales.

For context, the 84‑year‑old mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen on 31 January. Her disappearance from her home in Pima County prompted a sprawling investigation in Arizona and an emotional public appeal from her daughter, who has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery. Despite that huge incentive and extensive local searches, authorities have yet to identify any suspects or even name a person of interest.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as 25 Secret Graves Found After Anonymous Informant's Disturbing Claim Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as 25 Secret Graves Found After Anonymous Informant's Disturbing Claim

Volunteers Chase New Lead In Nancy Guthrie Search

The latest twist surfaced after Mexican outlet El Imparcial reported on Thursday 11 June that Buscando Corazones, a volunteer collective that searches for missing people, had received an anonymous message the previous day alleging that Nancy Guthrie was buried near the border.

According to the report, the tipster claimed Guthrie's body was hidden in an unmarked grave over a stream in the Mariposa area, west of Nogales. That stretch of land, remote and rough, has long been a grim waypoint for people who vanish between the two countries.

Buscando Corazones did not treat the message lightly. In a statement to People on Friday, the organisation said it had first received information about Guthrie back in May and had already mounted a search at that time. After Wednesday's additional tip, volunteers returned to the area on 10 June.

'Yes, we will continue searching,' the group told the entertainment news outlet.

Their persistence is not coming out of nowhere. Between April and May, Buscando Corazones combed the same general region and uncovered more than 25 unmarked graves, recovering the remains of at least 32 people. That is the kind of statistic that sounds abstract until you picture volunteers with shovels and basic tools, quietly unearthing decades of other people's unfinished stories.

Local outlet 12News reported that, following several unsuccessful sweeps, another search of a third creek bed has been scheduled for 16 June, based on this evolving information. Whether that yields anything connected to Guthrie is still an open question.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nancy Guthrie Tip Acknowledged By Pima County Detectives

On the US side of the border, the Pima County Sheriff's Department moved quickly to address growing speculation about the Mexican tip.

'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,' the department said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page on Thursday.

The sheriff's office added that, as of that announcement, it had not been contacted by authorities in Mexico. 'This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information,' the statement continued.

That cautious language reflects the uncomfortable reality of these cross‑border cases. A detailed lead might come from a volunteer collective, or from an anonymous message, but for it to carry real legal weight it has to be processed through official channels on both sides. Until that happens, detectives in Tucson are effectively watching from the sidelines.

What they do have is a small amount of hard evidence from Guthrie's last known hours.

Authorities have previously released video footage from the elderly woman's front door. In it, an 'armed individual' can be seen appearing to tamper with the camera. Officials have not identified the person in the video or suggested any charges. It is, however, one of the only publicly known pieces of the puzzle that indicates potential foul play rather than a simple missing‑person case.

Family Keeps $1M Reward On Table As Nancy Guthrie Details Shared

Through all of this, Savannah Guthrie has kept her mother's case in the public eye. The 54‑year‑old journalist spoke tearfully about the family's ordeal in a sit‑down with co‑anchor Hoda Kotb, saying she hoped and prayed someone would come forward.

Her family is offering up to $1 million for information that leads to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie. For most investigations, that kind of money would be game‑changing. The fact that, months on, it has not yet produced a breakthrough says something bleak about the gaps in what anyone actually knows.

Investigators have circulated a detailed description in the hope it still sparks recognition. Nancy Guthrie is described as 5ft 5in tall and weighing about 150lb, with brown hair and blue eyes.

In missing‑person stories, those specifics can sometimes get lost under the weight of the wild stuff, like anonymous tips about mass graves in the desert. Here, they are a reminder that behind the $1 million reward, the cross‑border volunteers and the Facebook statements is an 84‑year‑old woman who walked out of frame on 31 January and has not been seen since.