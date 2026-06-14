A mid-air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro has left six people dead, with American singer Oliver Tree and YouTuber Gaspi named among the victims. The fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood, raising urgent questions among fans and authorities about how the tragedy unfolded and whether anyone could have survived.

Emergency responders confirmed there were no survivors when the two aircraft fell into an urban parking area. While police provided the initial list, forensic teams are working to formally identify the bodies.

Read more 10 Photos of Oliver Tree: Things to Know About the American Singer and Songwriter Who Died in a Rio Helicopter Crash 10 Photos of Oliver Tree: Things to Know About the American Singer and Songwriter Who Died in a Rio Helicopter Crash

How A Routine Flight Turned Into Disaster Over Rio

According to aviation authorities, the two helicopters collided over a densely populated western zone. One aircraft carried five individuals, while the second helicopter was operated by a lone pilot.

The main wreckage struck a parking lot, igniting a large fire that consumed approximately 20 vehicles. Debris scattered across the vicinity, hitting residential buildings and forcing authorities to secure the zone.

Who Was On Board The Helicopters?

News outlets released the preliminary passenger list. The primary helicopter occupants included 32-year-old Oliver Tree Nickell, 23-year-old Gaspar Prim, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilot Alexandre Souza.

The second helicopter was piloted by Charles Marsillac, who was travelling solo. Gaspar Prim was widely recognised by his fans as the Argentine digital creator 'Gaspi'.

Why Oliver Tree Was Travelling In South America

The singer was amidst an international tour when the accident occurred. According to Just Jared, he had recently completed a performance in São Paulo and was preparing to travel to Portugal.

Tree is best known for hit songs like 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You'. His passing turned a local aviation incident into a global news story.

UPDATE: According to local media reports, YouTuber Gaspi was among those killed in the helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. https://t.co/CuuhWMmXhQ pic.twitter.com/cbdXAWuo4O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

How Aviation Agencies Are Investigating The Collision

The exact cause remains unknown as investigators begin their site work. The Brazilian Air Force issued a formal statement regarding the deployment of their specialists:

'The Brazilian Air Force (FAB), through the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), informs that, this Sunday (June 14th), investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III), based in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), were called to carry out the Initial Action of the incident involving two aircraft, registration numbers PP-MAC and PR-DJJ, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). During the Initial Action, qualified and accredited professionals apply specific techniques for data collection and confirmation, preservation of evidence, initial verification of damage caused to or by the aircraft, and gathering other information necessary for the investigation.'

The National Civil Aviation Agency also addressed the accident:

'The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reports that it has become aware of the air accident involving two helicopters, today, June 14th, in Rio de Janeiro, and is investigating the situation of the aircraft and pilots involved in the case. The investigations into the causes will be conducted by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA). ANAC regrets the incident, expresses its solidarity with the families and friends of the victims, and reiterates to all passengers on general aviation flights that they should verify the status of companies and aircraft before boarding.'

YouTuber Gaspi, 23, has reportedly died in the Rio helicopter crash that also killed Oliver Tree



The Argentine creator had more than 2.8 million subscribers and was known for his chaotic street interviews pic.twitter.com/ddBXYOkmnX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 14, 2026

When Forensic Teams Expect To Confirm The Victims

The scene remains secured as police complete preliminary assessments. Investigators are gathering witness accounts from local media covering the incident.

While forensic teams work to formally process the remains, civil authorities have conclusively stated that there were no survivors. It is now confirmed that both Oliver Tree and Gaspar Prim, known to millions as Gaspi, died in the mid-air collision. The music community and digital creators alike continue to monitor the ongoing inquiry to understand exactly how the crash occurred and to confirm all formal identifications following the passenger list.