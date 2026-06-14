The Trump White House is grappling with fears that one of its most secure spaces, the Situation Room, may have been secretly recorded, with the contents passed to journalists. Senior aides are scrambling to understand how verbatim accounts of sensitive national security discussions ended up in print and whether covert devices were ever planted in the room.

Top officials now believe New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan obtained audio recordings of Situation Room meetings for their forthcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. Independent recording devices in the Situation Room are strictly forbidden, meaning such a leak would constitute a serious breach of one of the most secure settings on Earth. Alarm was triggered by book excerpts the Times posted ahead of publication, which included verbatim accounts of several Situation Room meetings, including the administration's internal crisis management over the Epstein files.

The Secret Meeting Trump Never Knew Was Happening

On 17 July 2025, several top Trump administration officials gathered in the White House Situation Room to discuss how to handle the politically catastrophic fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The meeting came ten days after the Department of Justice and FBI issued a joint memorandum declaring they had found no evidence of an Epstein 'client list', a conclusion that detonated rage across Trump's base.

The scene described in the Regime Change excerpt is remarkable for its candour: the Vice President, the Deputy Attorney General, the Chief of Staff, the Press Secretary and the Communications Director all seated in the Situation Room, while the Attorney General and the FBI Director listened by phone. Trump himself did not attend and was reportedly unaware the meeting was taking place.

Haberman and Swan report in the excerpt that Trump 'wanted the whole Epstein issue buried, and he was snapping at anyone who mentioned it. His staff largely avoided the subject in their conversations with him, forced to worry among themselves.' That detail alone, senior officials conducting a classified damage-limitation operation around a topic the president refused to discuss, illustrates the dysfunction the book describes.

Today’s reporting confirms it: there is a massive, ongoing White House cover up of the Epstein Files.



Senior Trump officials, led by JD Vance, met in the Situation Room, in an attempt to keep the truth from the American people.



We will hold every single one of them accountable. https://t.co/fVN1anPRZQ — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 11, 2026

Vance's Risky PR Gambit And Talk Of A Maxwell Pardon

Vice President JD Vance, chairing the meeting, suggested that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson should interview Ghislaine Maxwell inside federal prison in order to clear the president's name. According to the excerpt, Vance believed it 'might help the president if Maxwell was willing to state that Trump had not been part of any wrongdoing with Epstein.'

His proposal was quickly shut down by other administration officials. White House Counsel David Warrington and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that Maxwell's lawyers would almost certainly demand a pardon or sentence reduction in return for the interview, a price that proved deeply controversial in the room. Communications Director Steven Cheung settled the debate bluntly. Cheung remarked during the meeting that 'pardoning Maxwell, a trafficker of young girls, would create a huge P.R. problem.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose handling of the files had already inflamed right-wing media figures, became the target of particular fury inside the West Wing. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who had come from the world of podcasting and felt he could not afford to betray his audience, confronted Bondi directly. According to Haberman and Swan, Bongino told Bondi: 'You fucked this thing up from the start. The way you've been talking about this, that dumb fucking charade with the Epstein files, the 'They're on my desk' nonsense, all the promises to the folks out there.'

'We Have No Idea Which Ones' Were Exposed

On Sunday 14 June 2026, Axios's Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen reported that Trump is 'furious' about the 'blow-by-blow accounts' of the Situation Room conversations that have appeared in print. The administration has not publicly disputed the verbatim dialogue attributed to its most senior officials. That silence carries its own weight.

An unnamed administration source told Axios: 'We're afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded. And we have no idea which ones.' Haberman and Swan have declined to comment. The authors note that Regime Change is based on more than 1,000 interviews, and that the detailed accounts are more likely to have come from insiders who participated than from any recording device, though White House officials have not accepted that explanation.

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The backdrop to all of this is a documented record of political failure. Trump's name appears more than 1,000 times in the Epstein documents ultimately released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, prompting sustained congressional scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that only roughly three million of the six million pages collected by the government had been made public, drawing a sharp rebuke from House Oversight Democrats who argued the administration was withholding half the files while claiming full compliance with the law.

Regime Change is scheduled for publication on 23 June 2026 by Simon & Schuster. Whatever its sourcing, the White House's inability, or unwillingness, to refute a single word of its Situation Room dialogue has intensified concerns that something from inside one of the most secure rooms in the world has already escaped its walls.