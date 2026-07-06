French fans rush to apologise to Kylian Mbappé after the football superstar's World Cup brilliance and the petition is now going viral.

A tongue-in-cheek online campaign urging French football fans to apologise to Kylian Mbappé has emerged during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. What began as a humorous website has rapidly gained traction, attracting tens of thousands of supporters who admit they were wrong to doubt France's captain after his latest World Cup heroics.

'Pardon Kylian' Campaign Gains Momentum

The campaign, titled 'Pardon Kylian' or 'Kylian, Forgive Us' in some translations, was launched just a day after the French captain inspired his nation to a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. Mbappé scored twice to underline his status as one of world football's defining players.

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Within just over 24 hours, more than 16,000 people had signed the petition. That figure has since surged to nearly 69,000 self-described French 'repentants', reflecting the campaign's viral spread across social media.

While clearly satirical, the website carries a serious underlying message. Its creators argue that Mbappé has spent years facing relentless criticism from sections of the French public despite consistently delivering for both club and country.

According to the campaign, supporters have too often questioned his commitment, leadership and attitude while overlooking his extraordinary achievements. Now, they argue, it is time for fans to 'make amends.'

The website invites supporters to publicly acknowledge the criticisms they once levelled at the 27-year-old striker through a checklist of 20 common complaints.

Fans Confess To Doubting Mbappé

Participants can admit to claiming that Mbappé 'doesn't run', earns too much money or deserves to be dropped from the starting lineup.

Other options include confessing to saying he does not truly love France, is overrated, cares only about money or comes across as arrogant.

The list also references several of the recurring narratives that have followed Mbappé throughout his career. Fans can acknowledge accusing him of disrupting the dressing room, insisting France would perform better without him or even suggesting he had already passed his peak despite still being in his mid-twenties.

The campaign extends further by allowing supporters to admit they believed Mbappé exaggerated injuries, that his move to Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 was a mistake, or that Karim Benzema was the superior player.

There is even an option for users to confess to simply liking a social media post criticising the France captain or still holding resentment over his departure from PSG. The humorous format has resonated widely online, with many supporters sharing screenshots of their completed apology forms while debating Mbappé's legacy.

😂🇫🇷 INTERNET EST EN TRAIN DE CRAQUER POUR MBAPPÉ !



Face au Mondial exceptionnel de Kylian Mbappé, des internautes ont lancé une pétition intitulée : « Kylian, pardonne-nous ». 😭



🤯 Plus de 17 000 signatures ont déjà été récoltées



Le Kyks est tout simplement en train de faire… pic.twitter.com/ZNRFEcp1Cz — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) July 2, 2026

An Even More Ambitious Goal

The petition also includes increasingly ambitious, and deliberately absurd, milestones tied to its growing signature count. If one million people sign, French legend Zinedine Zidane will supposedly be invited to personally present Mbappé with a commemorative book containing every apology.

Its ultimate objective is even more ambitious. The organisers jokingly aim to collect 67 million signatures, roughly equivalent to France's population. Should that happen, the campaign quips that every French citizen would be required by decree to legally adopt 'Kylian' as their middle name.

Mbappé's brace against Sweden took his World Cup tally to 18 career goals. If his current form continues, the growing list of public apologies may only become longer.