A towering statue honouring Lionel Messi has been unveiled in Argentina's Patagonia region. However, what was intended as a celebration of the country's greatest footballer has quickly become the subject of widespread mockery online.

The monument was officially revealed in Cutral Co, a city in Neuquén Province, where local authorities hope it will become a major tourist attraction. Standing 26 metres high and weighing around 70 tonnes, the newly-built structure took 18 months to complete.

The project was created by local sculptor Aldo Beroisa, who designed the monument as a lasting tribute to the Argentina captain following his remarkable achievements with the national team. It has been installed in a prominent location within the town, making it one of the largest football-themed statues in South America.

Read more Argentina's 85-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Goes Viral as Fans Fixate on One Very Awkward Detail Argentina's 85-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Goes Viral as Fans Fixate on One Very Awkward Detail

Wild Reactions Overshadow the Tribute

Public monuments dedicated to sporting icons often generate debate, particularly when artists attempt to capture instantly recognisable figures. Messi himself has previously been honoured with statues in several countries, including Argentina, although not every tribute has received universal praise.

This latest installation has become another example of how quickly public opinion can shift in the age of social media. Within hours of photographs emerging online, users were sharing edited images and jokes, with many suggesting the statue looked unintentionally comical because of the way the World Cup trophy had been incorporated into the design.

The sculpture depicts Messi wearing Argentina's famous sky-blue and white kit while holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. Yet it was not the scale of the monument that grabbed attention after its unveiling.

Argentina unveils giant Lionel Messi statue in Patagonia during World Cup pic.twitter.com/dfx9cPKV7H — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 25, 2026

Instead, social media users immediately focused on the positioning of the trophy, arguing that its placement created an unfortunate optical illusion. Images of the statue spread rapidly across various platforms, where countless users turned the tribute into the latest viral meme.

'Omg this might genuinely be the worst statue ever in history,' an X user commented.

'Looks like an OF model riding a toy,' another remarked.

'He beat ronaldo even at ugliness of the statue,' a third user added.

Locals Officials Defend the Project

Despite the online criticism, local officials remain hopeful the monument will boost tourism and encourage football supporters to visit Cutral Co. The city has increasingly looked to cultural attractions and public art projects to attract visitors beyond Patagonia's traditional outdoor destinations.

Messi's legacy in Argentina, meanwhile, remains untouchable regardless of the reaction to the statue. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ended decades of World Cup heartbreak by leading his country to victory in Qatar in 2022, defeating France in one of the greatest finals in the tournament's history.

Messi's Focus Remains on the Pitch

While debate continues over the unusual monument, Messi's focus remains firmly on football. He is competing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup appearance as Argentina aim to defend their title.

Argentina's next fixture will see Messi and his teammates face Jordan next. Having secured top spot in Group J, Argentina already punched their ticket to the Round of 32. Their upcoming match against Jordan will not affect qualification but will finalise group standings.