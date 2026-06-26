A woman who attempted to gift YouTuber IShowSpeed a Lionel Messi jersey during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria was widely misidentified on social media as Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

In the viral video, a woman who was in the upper part of the stands called the 21-year-old streamer and lowered a Messi jersey toward him. IShowSpeed, a longtime supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo, initially turned his head away before looking back, smiling at the woman, saying, 'No thank you,' and giving her a thumbs-up.

Because of Speed's well-known loyalty to Ronaldo, the moment quickly sparked online discussion. Social media posts claimed the woman in the video was Roccuzzo, leading many to ask why she would make such a move. Others pointed out that the woman in the video was not Messi's wife at all.

Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo?

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Antonela Roccuzzo is a 38-year-old Argentine model, influencer, and digital creator with over 40 million followers on Instagram. Over the years, she has worked with major brands, including Adidas, Alo, and Stella McCartney. She's currently a global ambassador for Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Roccuzzo and Messi have known each other since childhood, as one of her cousins, former Argentinian pro soccer player Lucas Scaglia, played alongside Messi on a youth team.

The pair later reconnected as young adults and went public with their relationship in 2009. The couple married in 2017, with their wedding dubbed by local media as 'the wedding of the century.' Roccuzzo and Messi have three sons: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Roccuzzo is supportive of Messi's career and rarely misses her husband's games. She recently shared photos on Instagram in celebration of his record-breaking 2026 World Cup goal, writing: 'What a privilege to see you make history again and again. Te amo @leomessi !!!'

Who Was the Woman in the Viral Video?

While numerous posts online identified the woman in the video as Messi's wife, the lady who actually offered the jersey to Speed was Melissa Ortiz.

IShowSpeed tried not to crash out after MESSI's wife, Antonella tried gifting him a MESSI jersey 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/wmYwUof8S8 — BUTROUS🇬🇭🇳🇬! (@thebutrous) June 22, 2026

Ortiz is a former professional soccer player and Olympian turned broadcaster and analyst. According to her website, she previously covered two FIFA World Cups, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup NZ & Australia with Fox Sports, and has also been an analyst for the MLS on Apple TV.

Ortiz also has a passion for creating content and has been in campaigns with various brands, including Nike and Adidas. Additionally, she's an entrepreneur, having co-founded Kickoff Coffee Co, a soccer specific and specialty e-commerce coffee brand.

👀😂 ummmmmm….. I just won the World Cup by being mistaken as Antonella. I’ll take that compliment any day! — Melissa Ortiz (@MelissaMOrtiz) June 23, 2026

Ortiz acknowledged the viral misidentification online, writing on X, 'ummmmmm..... I just won the World Cup by being mistaken as Antonella. I'll take that compliment any day!'

As the clip spread across multiple platforms, many viewers thought that the woman was Roccuzzo before others pointed out that she was not Messi's wife.

While the interaction itself lasted only a few seconds, it quickly became a viral moment for IShowSpeed, with Ronaldo supporters praising him for declining the jersey, calling the act a show of loyalty.