As Germany exits the World Cup, American hearts break for Freddy, the German national who captured people's hearts, including celebrities, on 'X' (formerly Twitter). Freddy has been documenting his American journey as he watches the World Cup with his two German friends.

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But who is Freddy? Nobody knows. Or maybe former American football player J.J. Watt does, and maybe country singer Ella Langley, too. After all, the two American celebrities have met Freddy and his friends in person.

Oh no Freddy… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2026

Not Your Regular Influencer

Most content creators plaster their faces all over their social media accounts. But not Freddy, who is only known as @FreddyLA7 on 'X.' When he posts a photo of himself and his crew, he covers his face with the image of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, while his friends are protected with emojis.

Freddy didn't set out to be an influencer. He was just doing it for the love of Ronaldo and the game. Before the World Cup, Freddy already had a few thousand followers for his Ronaldo updates and local football tweets.

As of Tuesday, 30 June, Freddy already has more than 751,900 followers. Among his famous followers is British chef Gordon Ramsay, who sponsored their stay at a hotel after many days of sleeping in motels. Watt also sponsored a hotel stay for Freddy and his crew during the earlier part of their World Cup journey.

If you're heading to Boston....then I have a treat for you 🙂 https://t.co/WGeeThiQeA — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 22, 2026

Despite their anonymity, Freddy is enjoying the perks of his new celebrity status. An X user asked Freddy why he is always hiding his face, to which he replied: 'We want our privacy.'

Freddy Declines White House Invite

A German publication made a profile—sort of—of the country's new celebrity. Freddy refused to provide his full name but told the publication that he is a student in Hamburg's Bergedorf district. He is in his 20s and is studying media management.

His celebrity status has even reached the White House. Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism and Values, Nick Adams, invited Freddy to the White House, saying, 'Freddy, I think I have the perfect way for you to finish your trip! Check your DMs!'

What started as a budget road trip with a couple buddies has now turned into a stay at the nicest hotel in Houston on JJ Watt's generosity.



Freddy, I think I have the perfect way for you to finish your trip! Check your DMs! https://t.co/xI68RlcVht — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 14, 2026

It would have been a great way to cap an American trip, but Freddy ultimately declined so as not to put any political colour to his sports-centered journey.

'New Favourite Musician'

But while he is not meeting US President Donald Trump, Freddy met his new favourite musician, Ella Langley. Since arriving in the US on 5 June, Freddy and his friends have mostly driven to reach stadiums hosting the Portugal and Germany games. Freddy noticed that Langley's songs are on heavy rotation in local US radio stations.

'The best discovery of our road trip has been a musician called Ella Langley. We had never heard of her before, but after hearing her on pretty much every country radio station, we've become big fans. She's basically the soundtrack of our trip,' tweeted Freddy. Word reached Langley's management, which invited Freddy and his crew to a concert.

The travel group with Ella Langley, our new favorite musician🤠 pic.twitter.com/3NAX9Cctbg — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 19, 2026

Germany's World Cup journey may have ended but Freddy will be in the US until 23 July. After all, Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup campaign is still alive.