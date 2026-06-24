Argentina intended to celebrate their greatest football icon with a monumental gesture of national pride. Instead, the unveiling of an 85-foot statue of Lionel Messi in the Patagonian town of Cutral Co has inadvertently become the internet's latest punchline.

The steel-and-iron monument, inaugurated on 16 June to coincide with the opening of Argentina's 2026 World Cup campaign, was commissioned as a tribute to the team's captain. Standing 26 metres tall, the sculpture depicts Messi kneeling in celebration, clutching the Argentina shirt with one hand and pointing skyward, a gesture he famously uses to honour his late grandmother.

However, as footage of the statue spread across social media, the focus shifted rapidly from the sculptor's ambition to one specific, awkward design detail: the replica World Cup trophy is positioned directly between the figure's legs. prompting a flood of jokes that quickly overshadowed the tribute itself.

A Monument Meant For Glory Becomes A Meme

The 26-metre statue was unveiled on 16 June, the day Argentina opened its World Cup defence against Algeria. Built from 70 tonnes of steel and iron, it shows Messi kneeling in celebration, recreating the moment from the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar after Gonzalo Montiel converted the decisive penalty against France. One hand clutches Argentina's shirt, the other points skyward, a gesture Messi has long used to honour his late grandmother.

Photos and video of the statue spread quickly online after AP images and local footage circulated, with fans immediately homing in on the trophy's placement. Rather than focusing on the monument's scale or the timing of its unveiling during another Messi-led World Cup run, social media users piled into the visual gag. The reaction was instant and, in places, brutal.

'Congrats to Messi, but looks like he really has huge balls,' one fan wrote.

Another joked, 'They really could've put that trophy anywhere but there.'

Others were less subtle. 'Thank you for dong, I mean win!' read one post, while another asked, 'Respectfully is this implying he gave birth to the trophy?'

The tone online was not admiring so much as incredulous. 'Nice statue with a big d---- ah, nuts, no!' one user wrote, while another simply concluded: 'Well erected too.'

It is the kind of reaction public monuments rarely recover from.

Cutral Co Wanted A Tourist Draw And It Got Global Attention

That will be frustrating for the town and the sculptor, because the project was not some throwaway publicity stunt. Cutral Co, an oil-producing town in Neuquén province better known for industry than tourism, commissioned the monument as both a tribute to Argentina's greatest football icon and a potential draw for visitors.

Local sculptor Aldo Beroisa, who designed the work, said Messi is 'Argentina's natural ambassador' and said creating the monument mattered deeply to him as both an artist and an Argentine.

Local authorities have described it as the largest monument ever dedicated to Messi. At 85 feet, it certainly has the scale. It now stands beside Route 22, greeting motorists as they pass through Patagonia, and was unveiled at a moment when Messi was once again dominating the national mood.

Argentina opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Algeria, with Messi scoring all three goals, before following it up with both goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria. Those performances took him past Miroslav Klose's mark and made him the leading scorer in men's World Cup history with 18 goals. Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals so far in the tournament, underlining just how much of the title defence still revolves around a player who turns 39 this week.

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Fans Had Other Priorities

Yet online, reverence has not been the dominant response. The statue's scale impressed some supporters, but the conversation kept circling back to the same visual problem.

On Reddit and across X, reactions ranged from disbelief to mockery, with users asking whether the positioning was intentional and joking that the World Cup trophy had effectively become a crude extension of the player's body.

One widely shared reaction summed up the mood: 'So... are we gonna address the placement?'

That may feel juvenile, but it also says something about how these giant sports tributes now live online. One awkward angle is enough to rewrite the entire conversation. There is another Messi tribute receiving far warmer attention in Argentina. In Berazategui, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, artist Leonel García created a mural of Messi surrounded by the names of more than 1,300 supporters who came to add their signatures. Messi himself sent a video message thanking those involved, calling the project 'crazy' and expressing gratitude for the support.

For now, the Cutral Co statue remains a testament to the complex relationship between global icons and their public monuments, where even the most well-intentioned tributes can be redefined in an instant by the unforgiving lens of the internet.