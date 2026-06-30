Brazil forward Matheus Cunha has defended his country's footballing history after responding to comments made by Japan striker Kento Shiogai following Brazil's 2-1 victory at the FIFA World Cup. Brazil came from behind to win the Round of 32 tie, securing a place in the last 16.

Before the match, Shiogai questioned Brazil's standing in world football, saying the five-time world champions were 'no longer strong' and suggesting teams such as France and Argentina had become the leading international sides. He also said Neymar was no longer the player he once was.

After Brazil's victory, television coverage showed Cunha pointing to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) crest on his shirt and gesturing towards the Japan bench. Speaking after the match, the Wolves forward said Shiogai's comments had motivated Brazil's players.

Cunha Responds to Shiogai's Comments

Asked about the gesture after the match, Cunha said he believed criticism from within Brazil was different from comments made by an opposing player.

Speaking in the mixed zone, Cunha said Brazil's players could accept criticism from fellow Brazilians but would unite when outsiders questioned the national team's achievements. He said the gesture was intended to defend Brazil's footballing tradition and show respect for the players who had represented the national team before him.

Cunha later reinforced that message on his Instagram Story, posting a photograph of himself alongside the captions: 'Never above anyone, but never below either' and 'Now you know a little more about us.'

Matheus Cunha on Instagram:



“Never above anyone, but never below either. "



“Now you know a little more about us 🇧🇷😘” pic.twitter.com/WBllfTpXL3 — utdreport (@utdreport) June 29, 2026

Comments Drew Brazil's Attention

Shiogai made the remarks during an interview with Japanese television before the match. He questioned whether Brazil remained one of world football's leading nations, saying he now associated teams such as France and Argentina with the sport's highest level. He also suggested Neymar was no longer the player he had once been.

When discussing Brazil, he added: 'It used to be strong, but what about now? I have the image that France is strong. Argentina too. About Brazil, I haven't heard much lately.'

🚨🇧🇷 Matheus Cunha reveals his reaction showing 5 World Cups to Japan player Kento: “I have nothing against Japan, they are great but he said some things about Brazil that we can’t accept”.



“It’s about respect for us and our shirt”. 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/lwAA4QtF7x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2026

Brazil captain Marquinhos said the remarks had provided extra motivation after the squad spent almost a month preparing together in the United States. He described Shiogai's comments as 'a bit of arrogance', adding that Brazil remained one of football's great national teams.

'Maybe it was a bit of arrogance on his part to think that Brazil still isn't a great team,' Marquinhos said.

Brazil Progress to the Round of 16

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti chose not to respond to Shiogai's comments before the match, saying he did not want to become involved in mind games.

Brazil went on to beat Japan 2-1 after 11 minutes of second-half stoppage time, securing a place in the Round of 16. Japan had taken the lead through Kaishu Sano before Casemiro equalised early in the second half and substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

While Cunha chose to respond after the final whistle, Ancelotti avoided commenting on Shiogai's remarks throughout the build-up to the game. Brazil's victory means the five-time world champions continue their World Cup campaign, while Japan's tournament comes to an end. Cunha's response also brought an end to a dispute that had attracted attention before the match after Shiogai's remarks about Brazil and Neymar were widely reported.