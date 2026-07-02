The mother of a 17-year-old French teenager who died after an alleged group assault has called for nationwide action against youth violence, declaring 'it is time for war' ahead of a mass protest expected to draw thousands to Narbonne this weekend.

The demonstration, scheduled for Sunday, 5 July, comes as five young suspects remain in custody over the death of Louis, whose killing has reignited debate over juvenile crime and child protection in France.

Louis was allegedly lured to a construction site in Narbonne, southern France, on 19 June, where prosecutors say he was ambushed and brutally beaten by five youths aged between 16 and 19. Four days later, on 23 June, he died from his injuries.

Mother Calls for Tougher Juvenile Justice Laws

Speaking in an emotional interview, Louis's mother said her family's focus had shifted from mourning to seeking change.

🚨BREAKING: The family of murdered French teen Louis has called a major protest in Narbonne on Sunday 5th July



His mother said: "Now is not the time for mourning, it is the time for war."



Thousands are expected to attend. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/b97L4tfzvK — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) June 30, 2026

'Now is not the time for mourning, it is the time for war,' she said, adding that she did not want another family to experience the same tragedy.

'It is out of the question that another mother's or father's heart should be broken like ours. France must be ready: we are determined, and I am angrier than ever.'

The family is urging French authorities to prosecute the accused as adults and reform juvenile justice laws. They also say they repeatedly warned child protection services that Louis was at risk before the fatal attack.

Louis, who had ADHD, was staying in a facility run by France's child welfare agency, Aide Sociale à l'Enfance, at the time of the assault.

Thousands Expected at Narbonne Protest

The protest is due to begin at 11 am on Sunday outside Narbonne City Hall and has been organised by Louis's relatives, including his aunt, Marie-Julie Marteau.

Read more Murdered French Teen Louis' Family Condemns 'Political Exploitation' of 'Justice for Louis' Movement Murdered French Teen Louis' Family Condemns 'Political Exploitation' of 'Justice for Louis' Movement

Organisers expect thousands of residents, parents and supporters from across France to attend the protest.

Unlike previous silent memorial marches, the family says this demonstration aims to demand concrete political action rather than simply pay tribute to the teenager. An earlier march held in Narbonne on 28 June attracted more than 1,000 participants calling for justice.

Five Suspects Face Murder Charges

French prosecutors allege the five suspects ambushed Louis following earlier personal disputes. Investigators have not identified any racial motive in the case.

According to investigators, the group repeatedly struck the teenager, concentrating blows to his head while recording parts of the assault on mobile phones. Louis later died in hospital from his injuries.

All five suspects remain in custody while the criminal investigation continues.

Another Family Speaks Out

The case has taken another emotional turn after Laetitia, the mother of one of the accused teenagers, publicly condemned her son's alleged actions.

In an interview with a French broadcaster, she said she no longer recognised him.

🇫🇷 🕊️ Heartbreaking words from Laetitia — mother of one of the 5 immigrants who lynched 17-year-old Louis to death:



"It's no longer my son. I completely disown him. It's not possible.



I do not condone this kind of thing, this kind of act. I remain the mother of a murderer... I... pic.twitter.com/n8eJIsHOkl — Lenka White (@white_lenka) July 1, 2026

'It's no longer my son. I completely disown him,' she said. 'I remain the mother of a murderer.' She described suffering nightmares and said she could not accept or defend what had allegedly happened.

Louis's death has triggered a broader debate across France about the growth in youth violence, the effectiveness of child protection services and whether juvenile justice laws need reform.

While politicians from across the political spectrum have commented on the case, Louis's family has urged the public not to use his death for political gain, saying their priority remains securing justice and preventing similar tragedies.