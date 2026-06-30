Paraguay's stunning FIFA World Cup victory over Germany has prompted President Santiago Peña to declare a national public holiday after one of the country's most memorable football results.

Paraguay, which only reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, knocked out Germany after a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. Julio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead in the first half before Kai Havertz levelled after the break.

Germany believed they had won the match in extra time through Jonathan Tah, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review. The tie eventually went to penalties, where Paraguay held their nerve despite missing two chances to seal qualification before Jose Canale converted the decisive spot kick. The victory sent Paraguay into the last 16 and led President Peña to announce an additional public holiday to mark the occasion.

Paraguay Celebrates Historic Victory With Public Holiday

President Santiago Peña announced that Tuesday, 30 June, would be a public holiday following Paraguay's victory over Germany. Posting on X after the final whistle, Peña wrote: 'Paraguay never gives up! Public holiday, damn it!'

It is the second football-related public holiday declared by Peña in less than a year. Last September, he also announced a public holiday after Paraguay qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Under Paraguayan law, the executive branch is permitted to declare up to three additional public holidays each year.

¡PARAGUAY NUNCA SE RINDE! ¡¡FERIADO CARAJO!! 🇵🇾 — Santiago Peña (@SantiPenap) June 29, 2026

Paraguay's route to the knockout stage had already been unexpected after they progressed as one of the best third-placed teams. Their reward was a meeting with Germany, one of the tournament favourites, but they produced one of the competition's biggest surprises.

Enciso's first-half header gave Paraguay the advantage before Havertz restored parity in the second half. Germany appeared to have completed the comeback in extra time when Tah headed home from a corner, but referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after a VAR review. Officials ruled that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up.

The match was decided by penalties. Paraguay missed two opportunities to finish the contest before Jose Canale finally beat Manuel Neuer with the winning kick to send his side into the next round.

They will now face either France or Sweden in Philadelphia in the last 16.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo Visibly Uncomfortable After Surprise Lionel Messi Question Cristiano Ronaldo Visibly Uncomfortable After Surprise Lionel Messi Question

Klopp Questions VAR Decision After Germany's Exit

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was among those who criticised the decision to disallow Jonathan Tah's extra-time goal.

Speaking to German broadcaster Magenta TV after Germany's elimination, Klopp said: 'If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won't be English champions. They've scored 60 per cent of their goals that way.'

The defeat marked Germany's earliest exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and their first-ever defeat in a World Cup penalty shootout.

According to OptaJoe, it was also only Germany's second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament. Their previous loss came against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, leaving a gap of 31 places between the two teams.

Since 1994, only three World Cup knockout eliminations have featured a larger rankings disparity. Those were Spain's defeat to Russia in 2018, Italy's loss to South Korea in 2002, and Spain's quarter-final defeat to South Korea later in the same tournament.

For Paraguay, however, the statistics mattered less than the result. Their victory over Germany secured a place in the last 16 and earned the country a nationwide day of celebration after one of the biggest wins in its football history.