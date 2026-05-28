Gayle King has revisited one of the most painful moments of her personal life, recalling how she discovered her then-husband William Bumpus was having an extramarital affair with a friend inside their home, a moment she says ultimately ended their marriage in 1993.

Who Is William Bumpus

William Bumpus is an American attorney and former Assistant U.S. Attorney in Connecticut. He is widely known due to his former marriage to journalist Gayle King.

The couple married in 1982 and divorced in 1993 after 11 years together. They share two children, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr., and have maintained a co-parenting relationship since their separation.

Marriage And Family Life

During the 1980s and early 1990s, Gayle King and William Bumpus maintained a relatively private family life while King was building her career in broadcast journalism. The couple married in 1982 and remained together until 1993, when their marriage ended following events King has since publicly discussed in interviews.

The Moment Gayle King Discovered The Affair

Gayle King has detailed the moment she discovered her husband's infidelity after returning home early from a trip, describing how the incident inside their home ultimately led to the end of her marriage, according to People magazine.

She said she immediately sensed something was wrong when she arrived at the house and noticed unusual behaviour from William Bumpus. According to King, he suddenly rushed out of a room wearing only a towel and tried to stop her from entering.

'He comes flying out of the room. He's got a towel on, and he goes, "You can't come in,"' King recalled. She responded, 'What do you mean I can't come in? What are you talking about?'

King said she did not accept his explanation and insisted on searching the house.

'I start searching the house because I didn't believe him', she said. 'I didn't believe him. I get down, and there she is, cowering behind the door in my towel, Alex. It was a nice bath sheet'.

She added that she ultimately found her friend inside the home, an experience she has described as emotionally devastating and a turning point in the marriage.

The account has been widely reported in recent interviews, including coverage by People magazine, which detailed King's recollection of the incident and her description of discovering the affair inside their home

Infidelity And Breakdown Of The Marriage

King has consistently said that the discovery of the affair marked the turning point in her marriage.

She has described ongoing issues in the relationship prior to the incident but said the revelation made reconciliation impossible. The couple eventually divorced in 1993.

Reports, have highlighted how King has openly reflected on betrayal, forgiveness, and emotional recovery in later interviews.

William Bumpus' Response And Apology

William Bumpus later acknowledged the affair and issued a public apology years after the divorce.

He has expressed regret over the impact his actions had on his family and praised Gayle King's role as a mother. In recent years, he has largely stayed out of the public spotlight while maintaining a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Life After Divorce

Following the separation, Gayle King went on to become one of the most prominent figures in American broadcast journalism, serving as co-anchor of CBS Mornings.

Read more Who Is William Bumpus? Gayle King's Ex Husband Revisited as She Reveals Shocking Discovery of Alleged Affair Who Is William Bumpus? Gayle King's Ex Husband Revisited as She Reveals Shocking Discovery of Alleged Affair

William Bumpus continued his legal career in Connecticut and has remained mostly private since the divorce.

Despite their difficult past, both have maintained a cooperative relationship centred on their children's lives and family milestones.