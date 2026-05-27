Tarot reading content circulating online, described in some interpretations as suggesting a possible 'beginning of the end' for the relationship, has sparked renewed speculation about the relationship between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, after claims suggesting emotional strain and uncertainty in the couple's future. The discussion has spread across social media platforms, although there has been no official confirmation of any relationship issues.

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Relationship Background And Public Timeline

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in 2023 after months of speculation. Their pairing quickly became a recurring topic across entertainment platforms due to their combined visibility in music, film and production.

By late 2024, multiple entertainment outlets reported that the couple had become engaged. Neither Gomez nor Blanco has publicly shared detailed information regarding wedding arrangements or timelines, although public interest in their relationship has remained steady.

Since confirming their relationship, the pair have occasionally appeared in interviews and shared public moments online.

Social Media Speculation And Tarot Reading Claims

The latest wave of discussion appears to have been triggered by a YouTube tarot reading video that has circulated widely across social platforms. In the video, the creator states they previously conducted readings on celebrity relationships and revisited Gomez and Blanco following online rumours of divorce.

The creator claims that tarot cards drawn during the reading suggest emotional shifts and uncertainty within the relationship. The interpretation references symbolic cards such as the 'Ten of Swords', 'Two of Swords', 'The World', 'The Star', and 'Eight of Cups', which are described as indicating emotional distance, hesitation and possible change.

The video also includes a segment in which the tarot reader comments on perceived dynamics between the pair, stating:

'The Knight of Wands, um, what's connecting them right now? Benny and Selena. What relationship are they having right now? What's going on between them right now? Four of Pentacles, interesting. The problematic, the Judgment'.

According to the video, the reading suggests emotional uncertainty and unresolved issues within the relationship, although these interpretations remain subjective and unverified.

The creator further speculates about relationship dynamics and potential conflict, while emphasising that the reading is based on personal interpretation rather than verified evidence or official statements.

The video includes a disclaimer stating that the content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only.

No Verified Evidence Of Relationship Issues

There has been no official confirmation from either Gomez or Blanco regarding any breakup, divorce filing or relationship crisis, and neither has addressed the circulating claims.

At present, the couple remain publicly associated and are reportedly still together, continuing to appear in public and share occasional posts and images on social media.

The tarot reading content appears to have resurfaced following divorce rumours circulating across social media, with the creator revisiting the topic amid renewed discussion.

The creator later addressed the interpretation directly in the video, stating:

'What's happening between them right now, I didn't see the divorce. There are some problems for sure, but no divorce, hopefully, till the end of this year. I don't really feel like analysing their love life further'.