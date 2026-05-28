James Charles is facing renewed scrutiny after a now-deleted TikTok video in which he reacted to a message from a laid-off Spirit Airlines employee seeking financial help through a GoFundMe campaign. In the video, Charles criticised the woman in an expletive-filled rant, calling her 'lazy' and 'entitled' for reaching out to influencers following her job loss during wider layoffs linked to the airline's shutdown.

The video spread rapidly across TikTok, X, Reddit and YouTube before being removed, drawing immediate criticism from users who said the comments were inappropriate given the scale of job losses affecting Spirit Airlines staff. The employee had reportedly contacted multiple public figures in an attempt to raise awareness and support for her fundraiser after losing her job.

James Charles Public Apology

Following the backlash, Charles posted a public apology on TikTok. In the statement, he described his comments as 'rude', 'obnoxious', 'privileged', and 'completely unnecessary', and acknowledged that he should have ignored the message instead of publicly responding. He also said he regretted shaming someone who was already in a difficult financial position.

Attention later shifted beyond the apology itself as online discussion focused on whether the response appeared scripted. The claim has circulated widely on social media platforms, though it is based on viewer interpretation rather than any verified production detail or official confirmation.

Why People Think the Apology Video Was 'Scripted'

The 'scripted' label has been driven by online viewers analysing Charles' on-camera delivery in the apology video, with attention focused on how he appeared to read from prepared remarks. Some viewers pointed to his eye movement during the clip, suggesting he frequently glanced to the side while speaking, leading to claims that he may have been reading from a screen or notes off-camera.

Others highlighted the structured pacing of his speech, noting that his delivery appeared carefully segmented, with pauses that some interpreted as rehearsed rather than spontaneous. Critics also pointed to repeated phrasing and formal wording, including terms such as 'privileged' and 'unnecessary', which are often associated with prepared public statements.

Additional commentary focused on his facial expressions and timing, with some users suggesting the emotional delivery appeared controlled rather than reactive.

Spirit Airlines Backlash

The controversy originated from Charles' reaction to a message sent by a former Spirit Airlines employee affected by mass layoffs following the airline's shutdown. In his original deleted video, he told the woman to 'get another job' and accused her of relying on influencers for financial support, comments that triggered widespread backlash online.

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The 'Three Apologies' Narrative

The situation gained further attention as users began referring to a series of responses as 'three apologies'. These typically include the initial public apology video, earlier defensive follow-up comments that were later deleted, and a reported private message sent to the affected employee. Some discussions also include additional reflective content posted after the main apology.

Follower Loss and Reputation Damage

James Charles currently has 39.8 million followers on TikTok as online discussion surrounding the controversy continues. The incident has also revived references to Charles' previous public disputes, including earlier controversies that have followed his career in the beauty and influencer industry.